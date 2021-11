I assume none of you ate turkey for this past Thanksgiving holiday but instead are eating beef. Fat cattle trade last week topped at $135 per hundredweight, which is finally better. However, the same old record of Choice being $278.41 and Select at $263.83. They will grade better than 50% Choice but even figuring it at 50% the packer is still making $538.82 and they also get all the offal. At least our fat cattle are worth more but let’s not lose sight of the fact the packer is still “stealing” our product.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO