How to fix User is Banned error in Halo Infinite

Opinion: Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass Progression Woes and How to Fix Them. Well it’s been a little over a week since the Halo Infinite Multiplayer suite shadow dropped at Xbox’s birthday party, and a lot of us at Seasoned Gaming HQ haven’t slept since. It’s been an absolute blast to play and it fills my heart with such joy just seeing my Xbox live friends list, and all but one of my social feeds (get with it, LinkedIn) absolutely filled with Halo goodness. Now, I’m not here to do a deep dive into all the details as to why Halo Infinite is an absolute blast, as that is coming soon in Seasoned Gaming’s in-depth Halo Infinite review. Instead, what I am here to talk about is a topic that is of major concern and dominating the online multiplayer discussion within the Halo community…the Battle Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO