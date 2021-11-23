ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A 376-Square-Foot Apartment in Brazil Goes From Too Tight to Just Right

dwell.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Curitiba, Brazil, architect Leandro Garcia transformed a 376-square-foot one-bedroom condo...

www.dwell.com

dwell.com

A Prefab Tiny Home Is Pieced Together in a Brazilian Forest

At this year’s Casacor Minas Gerais in Brazil—one of the country’s leading architecture and interiors exhibitions—architecture studio Plano Livre showcased a rather unusual guest house. Although its appearance resembles shipping container construction, it was actually made using modular container units specially designed for the construction industry. Characterized by its innovative structure and bright colors, the cabin represents a new approach to creating flexible, low-cost tiny homes with ease.
VISUAL ART
pv-magazine.com

New solar tile from Brazil

Brazilian construction materials provider Eternit S.A. has presented a new solar tile for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) applications at the Intersolar South America event, which was held in October in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The new product – dubbed BIG-F10 – was launched on the Brazilian market in March and, according to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dwell.com

These Minimalist Prefab Homes Maximize Indoor/Outdoor Living

Ask any artist or designer and they will tell you: Constraint is fertile ground for creativity. The art of building a home—especially one like a prefab, with its standardized design elements that optimize both materials and labor—turns out to be no exception to the rule. Take, for instance, two inventive prefab residences designed and built by Connect Homes in Los Angeles, which "couldn’t be more different," says Jared Levy, the company’s cofounder and designer of the projects, yet they came from the same client-set parameters: "Both wanted clean, contemporary design, more natural light, and better indoor/outdoor flow," Levy explains.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

A Glowing Midcentury by Jack Corey Asks $1.8 Million in Los Angeles

Jack Corey, a pioneer of post-and-beam architecture, is responsible for evolving midcentury style within his native California but also well beyond. The impact he would have on the world of home design was evident early on: While still a student at the USC School of Architecture, he crafted a remarkable home for his parents, the Corey Residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Covid: ‘Chaos’ at Amsterdam airport as 61 test positive upon arrival from South Africa

Sixty-one people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa have tested positive for Covid-19.The flights, which arrived yesterday, had departed from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.Both flights arrived shortly after the ban on flights from southern African nations was introduced by the Dutch government and other nations around the world.The travellers who tested positive for the virus are in isolation, and further tests are under way to establish if any of them have contracted the new Omicron variant which was first discovered in southern Africa.In just two weeks, the Omicron variant has spread...
WORLD
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Smuggler Sentenced to Death in North Korea After Students Caught Watching Netflix Show – Report

A man who smuggled copies of smash hit South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” into North Korea has been sentenced to death, after authorities caught high school students watching the show, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA). U.S.-headquartered independent news agency RFA reported, quoting sources, that the series was smuggled in from China on USB flash drives and that the smuggler faces death by firing squad. “A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor, and teachers and school administrators have been fired and face banishment...
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

Richard Osman: Why visiting China has changed my view of the world

Visiting China didn’t just change the way I look at China – it changed the way I look at the whole world. My daughter has been studying out there, so I’ve visited three or four times in the past five years. It’s an extraordinary country in every way, but what has really blown my mind is the fact that they like my Thursday Murder Club novels over there.
CHINA
The Independent

Mom and teen daughter duo win tickets worth almost $1m to be among Virgin Galactic’s first space tourists

A mother in Antigua and Barbuda burst with joy when she found out that she won two tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime commercial trip to space.Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised health coach Keisha Schahaff, 44, with the two tickets worth $1m (about £750,000) earlier this month at her home in Antigua. She plans to take the trip with her 17-year-old daughter, an astrophysics student living in Britain who wants to work for Nasa in future.“I’ve always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me,” Ms Schahaff said....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theaviationgeekclub.com

That time a Taiwanese U-2 pilot flamed out at 70,000 feet over the Rocky Mountains and glided to a rough night landing at a remote airport in Colorado

Major Hsi-Chon Hua, a U-2 pilot belonging to Taiwan’s Nationalist Chinese Air Force (NCAF) who flamed out at 70,000 feet and glided to a rough landing at the airport of the remote town of Cortez, Colorado, in 1959. In complete secrecy, a team headed by Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson at...
COLORADO STATE
simpleflying.com

Private Jet: First Airbus ACJ220 Rolls Out Of Paintshop

The very first Airbus A220-based private jet has been spotted as it rolls out of the paintshop in a basic Airbus livery. The aircraft is set to take its first flight in the next couple of weeks, after which time it will head off to Comlux Completion in Indiana to have its luxury interior fitted. The jet is already sold to a luxury hotel group based in Dubai.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Beach litter at its lowest in 20 years due to plastic bans

The amount of litter found on beaches has dropped to the lowest level in more than 20 years, suggesting that bans on some single-use plastics is helping to reduce litter.The Marine Conservation Society (MCS), which has run the UK’s largest annual litter-picking event since 1994, said that the number of litter items found per 100 metres has reduced significantly since the peak in 2014.An average of 385 items of litter were found per 100 metres this year, down from 425 in 2020, 558 in 2019, and the peak of 835 in 2014.More than 6,000 people volunteered for the Great British...
ENVIRONMENT
Seekingalpha.com

V.F. Corporation: Too Dependent On Vans Right Now

A discussion about why V.F. Corporation has had a hard time driving growth over the last several years across the core brands. Growth is often harder as companies get bigger and brands mature. Double digits revenue growth isn't easy to come by, as this kind of growth often isn't sustainable either.
RETAIL

