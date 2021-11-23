Giants vs. Buccaneers: Monday Night Football open thread

The New Orleans Saints host the Buffalo Bills in the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night. There hasn't been much to be thankful for from the Saints this season. The sense of hope, the sense of fun, the sense that the Saints may very well be a contender have been dwindling as the season has gone on. All of this has had Who Dat Nation feeling less than thankful on this holiday, but a win over Buffalo in the Dome will really have us all giving thanks.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO