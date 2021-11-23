ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants vs. Buccaneers: Monday Night Football open thread

By Wallace Delery
canalstreetchronicles.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New York Giants tonight in Tampa. The Giants nearly pulled off the upset of the Bucs on Monday Night Football last season, but it is unlikely...

www.canalstreetchronicles.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants open as huge road underdogs vs. Buccaneers

The New York Giants have opened as whopping 11.5-point underdogs for next Monday night’s game against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers down in Tampa, per Tipico. The over/under opened at 49.5 points. The Giants (3-6) are coming off their bye week. They had won two of three heading into...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Monday Night NFL DFS Picks: Giants vs. Buccaneers top bargains include Leonard Fournette and Kenny Golladay

I take DFS fantasy football lineups very seriously. In fact, I take DFS picks so seriously that today you’re getting not one but two complete NFL lineups for Week 11 Giants vs. Buccaneers Monday Night Football. If you compete in high-payout tournaments, here’s one that maximizes upside. If you compete in 50/50s, here’s a safe one that might make you a winner.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
canalstreetchronicles.com

NFL Picks Week 12: Home For The Holiday

The New Orleans Saints host the Buffalo Bills in the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night. There hasn't been much to be thankful for from the Saints this season. The sense of hope, the sense of fun, the sense that the Saints may very well be a contender have been dwindling as the season has gone on. All of this has had Who Dat Nation feeling less than thankful on this holiday, but a win over Buffalo in the Dome will really have us all giving thanks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#Espn#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The New York Giants#Bucs#Csc#Cbs#Nbc#Fox
canalstreetchronicles.com

Expectations for the Saints tonight only decreases

The injuries for the New Orleans Saints just keep coming. Later this evening, the Saints are scheduled to be without QB Jameis Winston, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Michael Thomas, K Wil Lutz, LG Andrus Peat, RT Ryan Ramczyk, DE Marcus Davenport, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, TE Adam Trautman, and OL Landon Young. RB Mark Ingram and LT Terron Armstead are questionable and could also miss. On the other side of the game, the Saints’ opponent, the Buffalo Bills, are generally healthy and bring Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Emmanuel Sanders into the Super Dome.
NFL
247Sports

Tre'Davious White injury update: Buffalo Bills CB suffers season-ending ACL tear

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s win against the New Orleans Saints. He underwent further tests Friday and those determined that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2021 NFL season, the Bills confirmed. Afterward, Bills head coach Sean McDermott...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy