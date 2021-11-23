Giants vs. Buccaneers: Monday Night Football open thread

The injuries for the New Orleans Saints just keep coming. Later this evening, the Saints are scheduled to be without QB Jameis Winston, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Michael Thomas, K Wil Lutz, LG Andrus Peat, RT Ryan Ramczyk, DE Marcus Davenport, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, TE Adam Trautman, and OL Landon Young. RB Mark Ingram and LT Terron Armstead are questionable and could also miss. On the other side of the game, the Saints’ opponent, the Buffalo Bills, are generally healthy and bring Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Emmanuel Sanders into the Super Dome.
