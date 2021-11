Genre: Hip-hop Stock Exchange is the newest mixtape from Toronto-based artist, Haviah Mighty. Stock Exchange is a mixtape that feels almost too dangerous to listen to. Using gritty low-fi beats, sirens, rapid drum beats, and intense subject matter, Haviah builds a soundscape that is full of palpable danger and paranoia. Haviah’s smooth flow cuts right through this treacherous ambiance like a hot knife through butter; using confidence and humor that is truly mighty. The result is a feeling that if the listener can just keep up with Haviah, they might just make it out of this album alive.

