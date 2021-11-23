Kanawha County health officials report additional COVID-19-related death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,569 new coronavirus cases and 98 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,704,528 cases and 33,101 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 3,349 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 763 in ICUs.
The state says 15,139,743 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,589,002 people are fully vaccinated.
A total of 137,174 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to...
