Jordan Klassen reveals video for recent single, “Milk And Honey”

By
canadianbeats.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Jordan Klassen shared his first new single of 2021, “Milk And Honey”, a song about “feeling constrained, held up, waiting for something better to unfold,” he says. “And learning how to exist and even make the best of that space.” The new video for the track from director Joey Lopez...



