Get Up to Speed on Star Wars: The High Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a role-playing game played from the first person, either solo or in a group with two other members. Combat is determined by background dice rolls, based on the old Star War Roleplaying Game, so twitch reflexes won’t save you from bad luck. In Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic you play as a person who gets caught into a larger plot involving a Dark Jedi called Malek—with a famous twist. It still has a compelling story with good character development (penned by now infamous writer Chris Avellone, who was accused of sexual misconduct last year), but for someone who hasn’t’ played Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic since the original on Xbox, relearning how to play its specific brand of third person role-playing game required me to relearn a few things.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO