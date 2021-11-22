ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Up to Speed on Star Wars: The High Republic

StarWars.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenturies before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the galaxy thrives in an era of prosperity. The High Republic is a time when the Jedi Knights are out in the galaxy in full force, fulfilling their duties as guardians of peace and justice. Readers were introduced to this never-before-seen...

www.starwars.com

Comments / 2

massivelyop.com

Star Wars The Old Republic’s 4K ultra HD versions of ‘Return’ and ‘Hope’ cinematics are live

Earlier this month, Star Wars: The Old Republic announced that it would be re-releasing its original trailers in 4K ultra HD as part of the game’s 10th anniversary celebration. Just in case you have taken this game’s YouTube channel off of your subscription list, consider this a friendly reminder that the Return and Hope cinematics are now up for viewing.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the release date of Star Wars: The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith?

Star Wars: The Old Republic is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. As part of the occasion, the development team held a livestream full of interviews, video montages, and news surrounding the release of the upcoming DLC Legacy of the Sith. The update was initially announced in July and included a release date of holiday 2021. That isn’t too far off, so when exactly does it release?
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Star Wars Eclipse could be Quantic Dream’s game set during High Republic Era

Star Wars Eclipse is the rumoured name for the yet to be announced Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game, it has been revealed. The news comes via Jeff Grubb’s Giant Bomb show. Details are light but according to Jeff the game will be set during the High Republic Era, the new era that has recently been the focus of some Star Wars media mainly in books. The High Republic Era is set 200 years before the events of Phantom Menace and marks a time when the Jedi were numerous and at the height of power across the galaxy.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 258: Zelda Game & Watch Impressions, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Switch Review, and More!

This week, the next generation of the NXpress Nintendo Podcast turns one year old! A whole year has passed since Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill first took the reins of NXpress, so this episode starts out with a fitting birthday bash. Once the champagne runs out, Cameron starts the show in earnest and shares his impressions of the Zelda Game & Watch device, a charming novelty that provides an endearing way to play some of the greatest games ever made. Before long, the discussion shifts to a broader celebration of the Zelda franchise, including Marc’s regular progress reports through Ocarina of Time on N64 Online, the differences between 3D and 2D Zelda games, and Campbell’s relentless enthusiasm for Skyward Sword.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Is Bare Bones on Switch, Still a Classic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a role-playing game played from the first person, either solo or in a group with two other members. Combat is determined by background dice rolls, based on the old Star War Roleplaying Game, so twitch reflexes won’t save you from bad luck. In Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic you play as a person who gets caught into a larger plot involving a Dark Jedi called Malek—with a famous twist. It still has a compelling story with good character development (penned by now infamous writer Chris Avellone, who was accused of sexual misconduct last year), but for someone who hasn’t’ played Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic since the original on Xbox, relearning how to play its specific brand of third person role-playing game required me to relearn a few things.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Limited Run Games to Publish Physical Copies of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

A very pleasant surprise in recent months was the reveal and subsequent launch of the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic on Nintendo Switch. The classic Xbox RPG is revered by many a fan and as of this past Thursday, November 11, the game has been available in the eShop. If anyone has been hoping for a cartridge of Knights of the Old Republic, however, Limited Run Games has some good news for you: pre-orders start this Friday, November 19.
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

On the Comlink: What Do Star Wars Families Mean to You?

On the Comlink is a feature in which StarWars.com writers hop on a call (virtual or old fashioned) and discuss a specific Star Wars topic. In this installment, Kristen Bates, Dan Brooks, Dustin Diehl, Kelly Knox, and Carlos Miranda talk about the families within Star Wars, from how they impact us to their thematic meaning.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Gina Carano's Rangers of the New Republic Series Reportedly Cancelled

The Mandalorian spin-off series starring Gina Carano may no longer be moving forward after all. It has been some time since we got any updates on Rangers of the New Republic. After all, the Mandalorian spin-off series had been sidelined after Gina Carano was removed from the original show. However, it looks like the planned project has been taken off the table. A new report points out that the series that would focus on Carano's Cara Dune has finally been cancelled.
TV & VIDEOS
StarWars.com

Empire Magazine Cracks Open The Book of Boba Fett

We’re still more than a month away from the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting December 29. But this week, Empire magazine offered an early peek behind the scenes with set photos and new stills from its exclusive cover story. Two covers from the...
MOVIES
StarWars.com

Grasping at Order in the Chaos in Marvel’s Darth Vader #18 – Exclusive Preview

With or without his son by his side, Darth Vader will restore balance and order to the galaxy. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #18, the Sith Lord turns his attention to Crimson Dawn. Meanwhile, after being left for dead by Boba Fett, Beilert Valance finds himself fully restored and in the care of the Empire in the next issue of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, also out next month.
COMICS
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Rangers of the New Republic’ Not Moving Forward – Ideas To Be Used in ‘The Mandalorian’; and More ‘Star Wars’ Updates From Kathleen Kennedy

Now that the Empire magazine January issue is out, we can finally read all of their coverage on The Book of Boba Fett. and other updates on the Star Wars franchise. Earlier this week we reported on Dave Filoni’s writing process for Ahsoka, Kathleen Kennedy on the emotional reunion between Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor as wells as the future for sequel trilogy characters, and Jon Favreau and Robert Rodriguez talking The Book of Boba Fett. Well, there’s more, including Kennedy essentially confirming Rangers of the New Republic has been cancelled, with ideas from it being absorbed into The Mandalorian and potentially other series.
MOVIES

