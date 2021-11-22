Get Up to Speed on Star Wars: The High Republic

This week, the next generation of the NXpress Nintendo Podcast turns one year old! A whole year has passed since Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill first took the reins of NXpress, so this episode starts out with a fitting birthday bash. Once the champagne runs out, Cameron starts the show in earnest and shares his impressions of the Zelda Game & Watch device, a charming novelty that provides an endearing way to play some of the greatest games ever made. Before long, the discussion shifts to a broader celebration of the Zelda franchise, including Marc’s regular progress reports through Ocarina of Time on N64 Online, the differences between 3D and 2D Zelda games, and Campbell’s relentless enthusiasm for Skyward Sword.
