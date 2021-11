I came to the area to study human services at a local private college, not exactly knowing what I would do with that, but it was a field I could see myself in. I ended up getting an internship one summer for an agency that employed workers to help an adult with disabilities. My job was with an artist with autism, and I helped him with getting to and setting up at his locations to draw. Later, we would go back to his house, and he would paint. I helped him to get things framed and found places in the community that would show and sell his work. I also helped him with his social skills, and emotion and behavior management out in the community.

