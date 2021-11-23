Watch: Christian Kirk Mic'd Up in Win vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
These three teams can save quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks after this season. Things were supposed to get better for the Seattle Seahawks once quarterback Russell Wilson returned from his middle finger injury. So far, the same issues ail the Seahawks even with the one-time Super Bowl champion returning into the starting lineup.
The Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West clash at 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Lumen Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Arizona winning the first 37-34 at home and Seattle taking the second 28-21. The evening started off rough...
TV Map: Red – Seahawks/Packers, Blue – Eagles/Broncos. The Seattle Seahawks QB returns to action tomorrow against the Packers. Wilson, who turns 33 at the end of November, has a 0-4 career record at Lambeau Field, including playoffs. His latest trip was in January of 2020, in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, where the Seahawks furious comeback came up just short in a 28-23 defeat.
Man this special teams is screwing up every game. Crosby has to step up. Time to start going for it in 4th down. Gave away another 3 points; can't blame it on Bojo or Drayton, either. Getting a little tired of this, maybe it's time for a Molson. Huge hole...
The Green Bay Packers struggled to get the job done without quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the team’s lone performance without having him in the lineup in week nine of the 2021 NFL season. The team was limited to just a single scoring drive in their 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Russell Wilson will return and Aaron Rodgers should return in a game that's loaded with sub-plots both on and off the field, the biggest one of all being: is Seattle's season as good as over? Read on as we explain how to get a Seahawks vs Packers live stream and watch the NFL online from anywhere.
Cardinals -2.5 (Odds from DraftKings sportsbook) As it stands early in the week, the presence of Kyler Murray for Week 11 is still very much a question mark. If he is back, the Cardinals are a drastically different proposition than without him. With Murray on the field, the Cardinals are 6-2 against the spread. Additionally, they are 4-0 against the spread on the road with Murray.
We’re set to see Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks Sunday in a Week 10 NFL matchup featuring the expected return of two of the league’s biggest quarterbacks. Rodgers is set to return to the lineup after missing last week’s game after contracting COVID-19 and later sparking a media firestorm for his comments about immunization. Meanwhile, Wilson is set to return to the lineup after a fast return from a fractured finger earlier this season. Sunday’s late-afternoon matchup between the two NFC teams will air on CBS this week, not FOX, which is normally the case for NFC games.
The first place Cardinals come to town for an important opportunity for the Seahawks to get back into the NFC West race. Jen Mueller and John Boyle preview the big Week 11 matchup. Listen and subscribe to the Seahawks Insiders podcast. Diagnosing Screen Passes (05:34) Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs...
Capping off Week 12, the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) will head to the nation’s capital and take on the Washington Football Team (4-6). Both teams will be looking for a win to realistically keep their playoff hopes alive. Who’s going to get out of this week with a glimmer of hope?
The Seahawks (3-7) will get one more moment in the national spotlight this season. On Monday night, they visit Washington (4-6) for a game that may have significant implications in the NFC wild-card race. Last week’s loss to top-seeded Arizona (8-2) sliced Seattle’s playoff chances to less than 5%. Now, winning out might be their only hope of getting there. Losing this week would be the coup de gras.
