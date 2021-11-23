Watch: Christian Kirk Mic'd Up in Win vs. Seahawks

We’re set to see Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks Sunday in a Week 10 NFL matchup featuring the expected return of two of the league’s biggest quarterbacks. Rodgers is set to return to the lineup after missing last week’s game after contracting COVID-19 and later sparking a media firestorm for his comments about immunization. Meanwhile, Wilson is set to return to the lineup after a fast return from a fractured finger earlier this season. Sunday’s late-afternoon matchup between the two NFC teams will air on CBS this week, not FOX, which is normally the case for NFC games.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO