Richmond, VA

Richmond Police Investigate Homicide

Newsradio WRVA
 5 days ago

Richmond, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Today at approximately 12:14 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of East Marshall Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an adult male inside an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot would. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

The suspect was apprehended and is currently in custody.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call RPD Major Crimes Detective Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Newsradio WRVA

