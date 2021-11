This has truly been a revolutionary year for investing. Perhaps because of the success of r/WallStreetBets in boosting GameStop (NYSE:GME) earlier in 2021, Wall Street has caught onto the power of digital communities. From there, Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) took hold, sparking the birth of several new cryptos. Now, as the year winds to a close, meme coins like DOGE have earned their own chapter in investing. In 2022 then, what will be the top cryptos to watch? And why?

