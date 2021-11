For monetary policymakers, like Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President and CEO Raphael Bostic, the economy recovery is well underway, but not without some some caveats. While unemployment is at its lowest point since the onset of the pandemic and wages are increasing, inflation is at a 30-year high and has persisted at a high rate longer than some Fed officials expected. Beneath the headline numbers, there’s also an uneven recovery, with the unemployment rate for African Americans still considerably higher than the rate for white Americans.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO