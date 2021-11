WASHINGTON STATE HAS a lot on the line today at Oregon. The Cougs with a win would be in firm control of the Pac-12 North with only two games to go. The Cougars would become bowl eligible with a win. And WSU would knock off the No. 3 team in the land on the road. The Ducks are heavily favored and few prognosticators are picking WSU to pull off the upset. Can the Cougs stun the Ducks and so many others? Here’s how to watch.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO