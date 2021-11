South Carolina women’s basketball freshman Raven Johnson will miss the 2021-22 season after suffering a knee injury in last week’s win over South Dakota. “I’m obviously heartbroken for Raven,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said Tuesday morning in a statement. “Everyone could see what she added to our basketball team this year, and a lot of that are the intangibles that will also guide her through the recovery process. Her tenacity and competitiveness will be put to use in a different way than she had planned this year, but they will sustain her, as will the support of her teammates and our coaching and medical staffs.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO