Law Enforcement

NYPD Continues To Screw Over Its Oversight By Denying Access To Bodycam Footage

By Tim Cushing
Tech Dirt
 4 days ago

From the long-extended-middle-finger-of-the-law dept. The NYPD's war on its oversight continues. The secretive law enforcement agency has spent years fighting accountability and transparency, making up its own rules and engaging in openly hostile actions against public records requesters, city officials, internal oversight, and the somewhat-independent CCRB (Civilian Complaint Review Board). Journalists...

