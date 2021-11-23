NYPD Continues To Screw Over Its Oversight By Denying Access To Bodycam Footage

The National Police Association is calling on bystanders to step in and help if they see an officer being assaulted rather than filming on mobile phones “in the pursuit of likes and attention”.Thousands of officers are being assaulted on the job each month and police are growing increasingly frustrated with witnesses pulling out their phones rather than lending a hand.“This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,” a clip released by the association states. “The vast number of these attacks were filmed and uploaded to social media in the pursuit of likes and attention,” the...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO