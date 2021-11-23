Prep boys basketball: Defending Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley remains strong

Spring Valley already knows what it takes to win a conference championship. Now a year older, the Cardinals want to put that knowledge to practice again.

Spring Valley won the Dunn-St. Croix title last winter, holding off Elk Mound by one game in the standings. With three starters back, including two of the league’s top scorers, the Cardinals are unanimously favored to do it again. Of five conference coaches surveyed by the Leader-Telegram, all five picked Spring Valley as the team to beat.

Reigning conference player of the year Tyler Bowman leads the way after finishing second in the Dunn-St. Croix in scoring last season. He posted averages of 15 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Connor Ducklow provides another reliable option when the Cardinals need a bucket. He scored just over 13 points per game last winter.

Several role players are also back in the mix for Spring Valley, which has led to high hopes in the Cardinals’ gym.

“This team should be able to compete for a DSC Conference championship,” said veteran coach Rob Bosshart, who embarks on his 32nd season in charge. “We have some holes to fill defensively and rebounding, but we should have good, balanced scoring offensively.”

To win the league again, Spring Valley will likely need to fend off Elk Mound and Durand. The Mounders graduated some talent from last year’s runner-up team, but can build around the likes of Kaden Russo and Ryan Bartig. Russo averaged 12.1 points per game to lead the team in scoring last winter. Bartig averaged just shy of five points per contest as a sophomore.

“We will be relatively young, in both varsity experience and age, but I really like the group we have,” coach Michael Kessler said. “We have nice size and an interior presence that will help our guards out a lot. The cohesiveness of this group is tremendous and will go a long way in helping our young guys get caught up to speed. We hope to compete for the DSC title and advance in the postseason.”

Durand is fresh off a fourth-place finish in the league, and the Panthers have the makeup to compete for an even better place this time around. Forward Gunnar Hurlburt and guard Simon Bauer both earned first team all-conference nods last season and give Durand a great place to start.

Hurlburt provides a serious presence in the post and averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game last season. Bauer added seven points per contest. Ethan Hurlburt, Gunnar’s brother, adds another option in the paint.

“We are hoping to build on our team’s experience from last season and compete for a conference title,” coach Justin Redetzke said.

Mondovi took third in the league last season and figures to be in the mix again. The Buffaloes have some capable scorers back from a 13-win team. Jarod Falkner was a first team all-conference selection after scoring 14 points per game as a sophomore, and Evan Gray added 12 points per contest to earn second team honors.

Dawson Rud (7.7 ppg) and Max Marten (6.3 ppg) are also back.

“We are really challenging ourselves with our non-conference schedule this year,” coach Ryan Christianson said. “Hopefully that pays off come March.”

Elmwood/Plum City was 10-10 last season and produced a first team all-conference player in Luke Webb. He averaged 15.4 points per game to lead the Dunn-St. Croix in scoring. Opponents will need to pay extra attention to him this winter. Also back for the Wolves is Dayne Whipple, who averaged 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game last season.

“I think we have the potential to be in the top few teams in our conference,” coach Kyle Webb said.

Colfax went 7-12 in its first year under coach Mark Noll last season. The Vikings will need to replace a pair of all-conference players in Noah Heidorn and Caden Erickson, along with another graduated scorer in Drew Gibson. But Tristan Lenz averaged 5.7 points in addition to 5.2 rebounds per game last year and gives the Vikings some experience this winter.

Glenwood City won a pair of games in league play last season, but faces the task of replacing second team All-Dunn-St. Croix honoree Brandyn Hallquist. He averaged 15 points per game last season. Still, the Hilltoppers will have some experience to fall back on this time around.

Boyceville will look to improve upon a 1-21 showing last season. The Bulldogs will need to replace their top two scorers from last year, but some players saw action as freshmen that could pay off down the road.