Kernersville, NC

The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Winston-Salem Journal
 4 days ago

Last week, our lovely town of Kernersville was shocked by a random shooting that killed an innocent 14-year-old boy who was visiting the park with his family (“Boy fatally shot at park,” Nov. 19). We can call this an accident. Or a one-off occurrence. But that's really not the case since...

journalnow.com

Winston-Salem Journal

The Readers' Forum: Billionaires in space

About billionaires flying to space: Why don’t those billionaires help people on Earth? Isn’t there enough hunger and poverty here? People need help here. Now, not chasing after some distant star. I have no respect for those ultra-rich who do not help others in need. It is a sign of...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Kernersville, NC
Georgia State
Wisconsin State
Washington, NC
Washington State
Stanly News & Press

LETTER: Reader believes in community journalism

SNAP should now have my annual subscription to The Stanly News & Press. I’ve done this for many reasons, but three are most important. 1) My wife and I watched a documentary, “The Storm Lake Times” on the PBS Independent Lens Series. It reminded us of the importance of a local paper to maintaining community.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
MassLive.com

Reader: ‘What the heck is a 17-year-old doing crossing state lines with an AR-15?’ (Letters)

The public debate over Kyle Rittenhouse has come down to, in the immortal words of NRA president Wayne LaPierre, whether he was a good guy with a gun, or a bad guy with a gun. I mention public debate because the jury has made its decision, and the last thing the jurors need is a whole lot of vitriol from people who don’t know what they are talking about in the same way they attack healthcare workers and school board members. Progressives believe Rittenhouse was a bad guy with a killing machine looking for trouble. Conservatives believe he was a good guy with a gun looking to be a hero.
POLITICS
George Zimmerman
Lexington Herald-Leader

Letters to the Editor: ‘Vigilante society.’ Readers react to Rittenhouse verdict.

I am truly puzzled by my friends who can justify the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse. This young man had no business being there to begin with, much less with an automatic weapon, and the overriding issue for me is much like the pending case in Georgia. As a country, do we want to diminish all that we have worked for to develop a government of laws into a vigilante society. Imagine that I enjoy the Lexington Halloween parade (which I think is outstanding) and I hear there is a potential for an pro alternative lifestyle demonstration planned in conjunction with the event. I show up with an automatic weapon in order to monitor, possibly punish behavior I didn’t like. An adversary grabs my gun and ends up dead and I’m exonerated. The beginnings of a vigilante society are frightening.
LEXINGTON, KY
WausauPilot

Your letters: Reader thankful for passage of national infrastructure bill

A note of gratitude to President Joe Biden for getting the massive infrastructure bill across the finish line. The three administrations prior didn’t deliver, but, finally, we have a president who truly cares about all Americans, regardless of their political affiliation. Wisconsin will see significant monies coming in to fix our roads, bridges, lead pipes and, most importantly, for Langlade County, broadband.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
#Police Brutality#Guns#Gun Control
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Letters: Readers are mad at U.S. senators and representatives from Kansas for infrastructure vote

A letter to Roger Marshall: I read with disgust the article in the Topeka Capital-Journal about the report you released, that mandates will cost Kansas businesses $43 million. I urge you to research the cost of COVID-19 deaths and illness on our economy. Your insistence that the mandates are “a slap in the face to so many people, including essential workers” is ludicrous.
KANSAS STATE
fox40jackson.com

Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
U.S. POLITICS
citywatchla.com

Justice In America: Unfit Judges, Lying Thugs, Screamingly Racist Lawyers and Only So Many Black Pastors Please

Claiming self-defence for killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, little Kyle has proved a less-than-compelling witness: Blank and dumb as a rock, he's been caught in lies, scrunched up his face in some dreadful, no-tears, Brett-Kavanaugh-style crying, and offered senseless narratives - ie: He went there to offer medical aid, yet walked away when his victim called for help. Twitter: "My kid wanted to be a medic for Halloween but I couldn’t find him an AR-15 in time...I don't always kill people in self-defense, but when I do I drive to a state I don't live in with an AR-15 and wander the streets with said AR-15, because...self defense.” Trayvon should have been so lucky.
POLITICS
Kansas City Star

Letters: KC readers discuss vaccine objectors, book bans and Chiefs replacing Mahomes

A recent letter writer claimed that back in the day, parents never objected to vaccinations. I beg to differ. When my siblings and I were children in the 1950s and ’60s, our parents had us vaccinated against nothing. To opine, as the letter writer did, that they didn’t love us may or may not be true. But, their stated reason stemmed from our grandmother.
HEALTH

