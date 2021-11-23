The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

I am truly puzzled by my friends who can justify the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse. This young man had no business being there to begin with, much less with an automatic weapon, and the overriding issue for me is much like the pending case in Georgia. As a country, do we want to diminish all that we have worked for to develop a government of laws into a vigilante society. Imagine that I enjoy the Lexington Halloween parade (which I think is outstanding) and I hear there is a potential for an pro alternative lifestyle demonstration planned in conjunction with the event. I show up with an automatic weapon in order to monitor, possibly punish behavior I didn’t like. An adversary grabs my gun and ends up dead and I’m exonerated. The beginnings of a vigilante society are frightening.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO