Powerball Numbers, Live Results for 11/22/21: $213 Million Jackpot Tonight

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Powerball jackpot will be worth $213 million, with a cash option of $152.9 million, on Monday (November 22). Tonight's lottery numbers will be announced at 11:00 p.m. and sales cut-off times will vary by before drawings in different jurisdictions. Live results from Monday's Powerball game will be listed...

Newswatch 16

Winning Powerball ticket nearing expiration

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — If you have old lottery tickets around, you might want to double-check them. A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 has not been claimed and will soon expire. The ticker holder must file a prize claim with the pennsylvania lottery by the end of the business day on Friday, December 3, to collect their winnings.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
KGUN 9

Man wins lottery 20 times after buying 20 tickets with the same number

How many times can a person be lucky in one day? For William Newell of Alexandria, Virginia, 20 times seems to be about right. He purchased 20 identical lottery tickets, and they were all big winners. Newell usually purchases tickets for the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game at a store...
LOTTERY
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
UPI News

Woman buys 40 tickets for one lottery drawing, wins $108,000

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who bought 40 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing ended up winning 40 times for a grand total of $108,000. Faye Hurst of Norfolk told Virginia Lottery officials she chose the Pick 4 drawing's 50/50 option, which meant half of her wager went toward matching the numbers in their exact order and the other half would pay out for the numbers in any order.
NORFOLK, VA
850wftl.com

Florida man wins $7.25 million Florida Lotto jackpot at Publix

A Broward man has hit the jackpot from Florida Lottery. Martin Pierre, of Margate, won the $7.25 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held Oct. 23, the state lottery announced this week. Pierre took his winnings in the form of a lump-sum payout of $5,490,226,83. He bought the winning...
FLORIDA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

Check Mega Millions Winning Numbers Nov. 23; Beware of Lottery Scams

The Mega Millions estimated jackpot makes another gain up to $83 million for Tuesday, Nov. 23. Also, there is a cash option for a lucky potential jackpot for $59.3 million. Finally, beware of lottery scams purporting to be from the $1 billion winners. Winning Mega Millions numbers Nov. 23. Twice...
LOTTERY
Click10.com

Florida has another Powerball winner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Floridian has claimed a seven-figure prize from the multistate Powerball game. Miriam Garcia Hernandez, 65, of Gainesville, won $1 million from the Sept. 29 drawing, Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. She matched all five of the white balls that night but not the Powerball number that would...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

South Carolina lottery drawing comes up 7-7-7-7, record number of tickets win

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in South Carolina said a record 1,400 people won top prizes when a Pick 4 drawing resulted in the winning numbers 7-7-7-7. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Nov. 2 midday Pick 4 drawing marked the first time 7-7-7-7 has come up in the game, and 1,400 tickets were purchased with that number combination.
LOTTERY
Bay Net

Lottery Player Unknowingly Sets Aside $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A Prince George’s County woman who regularly buys tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions doesn’t always check to see if she won a prize. If the jackpot rolls, she just checks her tickets later. She unknowingly set aside a $1 million winning ticket from the Aug. 14 Powerball drawing and finally claimed her prize on Nov. 22.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
ABC 15 News

JACKPOT! Winning $8 million ticket sold at Valley Walmart

SURPRISE, AZ — JACKPOT! Someone in Arizona is a new millionaire. The Arizona Lottery Office has announced a winner in Wednesday night's The Pick drawing. The winning ticket matched all of the numbers in that drawing. The annuity prize option is $8,800,00.00. The estimated annual annuity payment is $293,333.33 per year for 30 years. The cash prize option is $6,470,588.23.
SURPRISE, AZ
CBS Miami

Three Florida Men Have Millions Of Reasons To Be Thankful After Playing The Lottery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — At least three Floridians, including two in South Florida, have millions of reasons to be thankful after playing the Florida Lottery. Broward County resident Ian Murray claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Nov. 6, according to Lottery officials on Wednesday. Murray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 12500 West Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise. Keith Kordich’s $1 million winning Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch Off Ticket and Eric Bratt’s $1 million winning Gold Rush Limited Scratch Off ticket. (Courtesy: Florida Lottery) In Palm Beach County, Keith Kordich of Boca Raton, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off Game this week. He chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000. Kordich bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1001 South Federal Highway in Boca Raton. Over on the Southwest coast of Florida, Eric Bratt of Naples, also claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off Game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Bratt purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 4601 9th Street North in Naples. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
FLORIDA STATE
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Nov. 27

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021:. The jackpot was an estimated $243 million with a cash option of $171.9 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$699.8 million Powerball...
LOTTERY

