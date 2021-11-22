Dunkin' Is Giving Away Free Espresso Drinks to Celebrate National Espresso Day

A day in the life of the drink that is as ubiquitous as it is reviled. The Espresso Martini has had a notable few years. After a drastic dip in popularity, during which its cocktail world credibility hovered near that of Four Loko, the ascendant Espresso Martini now shares menu real estate with house Old-Fashioneds and seasonal Negronis. The drink is considered a modern classic by many, but even though its one-two punch of vodka and espresso makes it popular with the party crowd, bartenders loathe its rise to ubiquity. “Guests love the Espresso Martini... me, not so much,” said bartender Cameron Wells of SoHo’s chic nightspot Leather & Candy. “Making drinks is what I love, but pulling a hot shot of coffee and adding it to a metal shaker 20 times a night just sucks. Beyond being hard to make, the Espresso Martini is just plain exhausting to be around, in public or private. I truly hate this drink.”

