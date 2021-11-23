November 2021 SpaceX VP Level Departures

I should clarify, that the turn is required because the 1st stage ASDS location forces an launch azimuth of ~170degrees, requiring the second stage to turn after separation. Certainly looks like it. I'm guessing they don't want to fly over the channel islands. However, from an energy point of view, it would make more sense to turn as soon as the clear the islands, then station the ASDS closer to Mexico. But maybe their first stage does not know how to do that, and there is sufficient performance do the turn with the second stage (according to LSP, Falcon 9 can put 2535 kg to C3=7, but Dart only masses 610 kg). The losses from a 20o turn at staging velocity should be well within this margin.

