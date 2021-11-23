ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November 2021 SpaceX VP Level Departures

NASASpaceFlight.com
 4 days ago

Like with Starlink, Musk must not be happy with Raptor progress. Like with Starlink, Musk must not be happy with Raptor progress. I am guessing he is referring to firings that took place back in October of...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com

Starbase setting the stage for ambitious 2022 launch campaign

SpaceX is lining up a fleet of vehicles for an ambitious 2022 test campaign, opening with the first orbital velocity test in January or February, followed by the potential of around 12 flights during the year. Backing up that ambition is the production cadence at Starbase, with sections for Ship...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Potential servicing missions for the Webb

(396.68 kB, 1044x616 - viewed 58 times.) This seems like a useful test case of the impact of much lower cost/lb orbital access offered by SH/SS. Is it cheaper to do a custom replenishment mission or to just do a JW2 reflight, taking advantage of the vastly increased volume and lift offered to eliminate the expensive origami aspects of the original?
dallassun.com

Opening new era, 43 ft. tall Astra rocket in orbit for US military

California rocket start-up Astra successfully sent a payload into orbit atop its 43 foot rocket on November 20. Launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Alaska's Kodiak Island, the rocket was under contract for the U.S. military. Astra, which was founded in 2016, seeks to take a major slice of...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck will provide the first major update on the development of the medium-lift Neutron launch vehicle on December 2, 2021 at 8:00 am ET (13:00 UTC). The virtual event will be streamed live:. That's 2am NZ time, how about more sensible hour Peter for your...
NASASpaceFlight.com

An Engine beyond Raptor?

Reducing complexity is a big deal for SpaceX, that's why they went for a single propellant at first. But what are the other possibilities? Nuclear thermal? Nuclear thermal engines have not enough thrust for a first stage so either way the second stage is going to use different engines. snip....
NASASpaceFlight.com

ABL RS1 - (inaugural launch) L2 Aerospace - Kodiak - NET December 2021

This thread is only for the first launch of ABL's RS1 rocket. For general discussions on ABL and RS1, please use the ABL thread. RS1 is a no-frills low-cost launcher for up to 1350 kg LEO payload. It is highly mobile, the rocket and ground equipment can be transported in standard shipping containers, fuel can be provided by trucks.
Interesting Engineering

A New Challenger for Elon Musk? Another Company Plans to Settle Humans on Mars

Long ago, the writer Edward Albee wrote: "Good, better, best, bested." On a long enough timeline, this might reflect the experience of every major space firm. Since the federal government ruled in favor of NASA's decision to opt for SpaceX's bid to design and deploy a Human Landing System (HLS) to the moon, it's seemed like Elon Musk and his firm will have the lion's share of public-private collaborations for lunar missions, and beyond. But in the coming decade, contestants for this role are lining up.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 : NASA DART : Vandenberg : Nov. 23/24, 2021

I should clarify, that the turn is required because the 1st stage ASDS location forces an launch azimuth of ~170degrees, requiring the second stage to turn after separation. Certainly looks like it. I'm guessing they don't want to fly over the channel islands. However, from an energy point of view, it would make more sense to turn as soon as the clear the islands, then station the ASDS closer to Mexico. But maybe their first stage does not know how to do that, and there is sufficient performance do the turn with the second stage (according to LSP, Falcon 9 can put 2535 kg to C3=7, but Dart only masses 610 kg). The losses from a 20o turn at staging velocity should be well within this margin.
NASASpaceFlight.com

BFR and science instruments

Because the DoD paid them to, years ago. Gwynn Shotwell's job is to make sure SpaceX keeps it's old comitments, een when they no longer make sense. not years ago. If that were true, they are grossly behind. August 12th, 2019. It is >2 years ago. August 12th, 2019 was...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starlink : On Orbit Tracking - Periodic Updates

An example of the extra visibility of a #starlink chain. This was the latest launch group which did a Queensland flyby:. ALERT: anticipated re-entries: 44935(3-X) 44919(3-F) 11/23/2021. Starlink 1254 is about to reenter but I think it was not quite in the right orbit for you to see it -...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Investment in space companies

Astra successful launch hasn't helped their share price of about $9.50, I was expecting a significant increase. If anything it's gone down from $10.50 few days ago. RL have gone up from $14.50 to $15.50 over week with couple of $16+ spikes, successful launch and recent purchase of another company seem to be reason.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) Work on Ship 21's nosecone continued, the Booster quick disconnect hood was spotted, and the Orbital Launch Mount was seen venting gas. Video and Pictures from Mary (@BocaChicaGal)...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Dragon XL

If I'm understanding the information on the usaspending page right, it seems that there was a payout of $5.5M to SpaceX in May, and another $1.7M in July, plus a few hundred thousand dollars total in other months. (See the "Outlayed Amount" column in the table under Award History, in the "Federal Account Funding" tab.) So there's been a little bit of activity, but it's not much.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

First image is a steel delivery to the launch site back in late October. It seemed to be some kind of fairlead, but where it went was a mystery. Looks like it helps guide cryo hoses on launch tower QD arm. Second image shows piece embedded deep within all the...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Deimos and Phobos - offshore Starship launch platforms

Is there a status update for the buildout of Phobos and Deimos?. We have plenty of detailed photo coverage of the BC site, is the barge construction covered equally carefully somewhere?. Lastly, are there any analyses of the sea state constraints for landing on these barges. How much would the...
NASASpaceFlight.com

How many small sat launchers are sustainable long term?

Like the subject says, how many are sustainable over the long term?. We have so many small sat launchers coming online and many more in the future planed. How many can actually be sustainable going into the future though? Currently there are so many and all of them have plans for 100s+ launches a year. Is there really enough small sats for all of these ventures to launch 100s a year?
NASASpaceFlight.com

Soyuz-2.1b - Progress M-UM Prichal - Baikonur - 24 November 2021 (13:06 UTC)

The five-ton Prichal docking module arrived at the International Space Station at 10:19 a.m. EST, propelled by a modified Russian Progress propulsion compartment. They docked to the Nauka module on the Earth-facing side of the Russian segment two days after lifting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 8:06 a.m. EST (6:06 p.m. Baikonur time). The spacecraft were flying about 260 miles over Ukraine at the time of docking.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Astra Space

(29.69 kB, 907x527 - viewed 234 times.) The knowledge is power...Everything is connected... The Turtle continues at a steady pace ... Astra never sought to build the best rocket, the biggest rocket, or the safest rocket. The California-based space company simply wanted to build a rocket that was just good enough, and to do it fast.
