Holiday shopping underway before turkeys carved

The Nook clerk Susan Barnes checks through an order of new merchandise Monday in the Shoppes at Brentwood store.

The Nook clerk Susan Barnes checks through an order of new merchandise Monday in the Shoppes at Brentwood store.

The Nook clerk Susan Barnes checks through an order of new merchandise Monday in the Shoppes at Brentwood store.

The Nook clerk Susan Barnes checks through an order of new merchandise Monday in the Shoppes at Brentwood store.

Brie Handgraaf

While Wilsonians will hit stores large and small this week, many customers have already gotten a head start on holiday shopping.

“We started seeing holiday shoppers the first of October,” said The Nook owner Amy Wiggins. “Usually it is closer to the last week of October before people will start, but we’ve been going full-force for weeks. I think a lot of people are afraid that if they don’t get what they want now, they won’t get it at all.”

Disruptions to the global supply chain have made it especially difficult for major retailers to keep popular products in stock.

“From a supply chain standpoint, I think many of our small retailers may be at an advantage, as most of them rely on a tighter, local network that sources products within a closer proximity to the market,” said Wilson Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Simons. “One part of the chamber’s focus is to foster these networks, so I’m hopeful that some small businesses are able to seize an opportunity in an otherwise challenging environment.”

Wiggins said she’s been able to get the majority of her orders in, but reordering popular items is another issue.

“If you see something you like, go ahead and grab it, because there is a good chance it may not be there the next time and we may not be able to reorder more,” she said. “I’ll order a case and sell through it, but when I go to order it next week, it won’t be possible, so we’re having to do a lot more thinking ahead than usual to keep our shelves stocked.”

Simons said shopping locally can minimize personal stress tied to shortages.

“By shopping local, you can eliminate a portion of that disruption for yourself as the local retailers have already absorbed any delays in shipment for the good to have already arrived in Wilson,” he said. “So in addition to supporting a neighbor and circulating dollars locally, you’re also likely to save yourself some headaches by limiting transit of your goods only from the local store to your home.”

More than 158 million Americans are expected to shop during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the National Retail Federation.

“We’re expecting another record-breaking holiday season this year, and Thanksgiving will play a major role as it always has,” federation CEO Matthew Shay said in a news release. “Nonetheless, consumers are starting earlier than ever to be sure they can get what they want when they want at a price they want to pay.”

Simons encourages shoppers to be patient, especially with widespread staffing shortages.

“Unfortunately there isn’t a simple or quick solution to the national workforce shortage. It will be with us for the foreseeable future. Lines will be longer. Wait times will be extended. Some products will be more costly or won’t be available at all,” he said. “Everyone will experience this at some point or another, and frustration is justified. But for that shared experience alone, we should all be able to treat each other with a little more dignity and kindness, especially during the holidays and especially during a pandemic.”

According to a survey, 30.6 million people plan to shop online or in-store on Thanksgiving Day, while 108 million are expected to shop on Black Friday. The survey indicates 58.1 million will shop on Small Business Saturday, 31.2 million will shop Sunday and 62.8 million will participate in Cyber Monday, with many shoppers grabbing deals on multiple days during the holiday weekend.

Got an idea for news to include in next week’s Main Street Minute? Don’t hesitate to reach out to me at 252-265-7821 or bhandgraaf@wilsontimes.com.