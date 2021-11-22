Dane County TimeBank becomes Flywheel Skill Share

When it launched in 2005, Dane County Timebank aimed to set up a sort of local economy that didn’t rely on money, and operated outside the “system.” The idea was that a person with a talent to share could “bank” volunteer time, and make a “withdrawal” of another person’s talents as...
Local teen entrepreneurs will present the business they have created and a social issue they are supporting — like mental health, breast cancer, and gun violence — at the CEOs of Tomorrow’s 8th annual Pitch & Launch Event on Saturday, Dec. 11, noon-4 pm. Students from CEOs of Tomorrow’s Incubator Program talked with Madison365 about their businesses, products, and experiences in the Incubator Program.
This is the fifth of a five-part series. Part 1 is here, Part 2 is here, Part 3 is here and Part 4 is here. is executive director of the Southside Organizing Center in Milwaukee. For more than 25 years she has provided strategic and operational leadership across several communities and organizations including: United Community Center, SER Jobs for Progress, Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee, United Cerebral Palsy of SEW, Girls Scouts of Milwaukee Area, Voces de la Frontera, and more. In 2008, she opened a consulting firm named Xecutiva to provide executive level consulting and services to organizations and professionals. She has also taught preschool, alternative education, adult basic education, and undergraduate and graduate courses. She holds a certificate in organizing; a certificate in Bible studies; graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Community Education; has a Master’s degree in Administrative Leadership where she was on fellows; and has entered the final stages of her Ph. D. in Adult and Continuing Education, with a minor in higher education, and a certificate in Teaching and Learning (focused on online learning) where she also has been a continuous fellow. Her dissertation research is focused on Latina leadership.
Public Health Madison & Dane County has announced that it will extend its mask mandate, requiring face coverings among people ages two and older when in most enclosed spaces open to the public where other people are present, except when everyone in an enclosed space is fully vaccinated. The new order will expire on January 3, 2022.
The Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation announced a $1,000,000 gift on Tuesday to support the Urban League of Greater Madison’s new Black Business Hub, an 81,000 square foot, 4-story building that will be located at the corner of Park Street and Hughes Place in South Madison. The Black Business Hub is...
Don’t miss the Madison Region’s premier gathering of business and community leaders committed to advancing workforce diversity and economic inclusion. This event, hosted by the innovative partnership between the Urban League and MadREP will feature dynamic national, regional, and local speakers along with ample networking opportunities and much more. The...
Momentum is building to pass a resolution naming Fitchburg City Hall after Frances Huntley-Cooper, a trailblazing politician who was the first and only African-American elected to lead a city in the state of Wisconsin. Michael Johnson, president & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, got the...
The Wisconsin Women of Color Network Annual Scholarship Fundraiser Brunch will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 525 West Johnson Street in Madison. Reservations for brunch must be made by Friday, Nov. 25, but you. may pay at the door. To make a...
The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to rename James Madison Memorial High School in honor of civil rights pioneer Vel Phillips. Phillips, one of the most important civil rights figures in Wisconsin’s history, passed away in 2018. She was the first Black woman...
“Asians in Wisconsin don’t need any support.”. Though the presenter didn’t say that, it’s what I heard and what I’ve read between the lines countless times before. Just a few weeks ago, I was watching a Zoom presentation about mental health in Wisconsin. It was going well, but quickly turned sour, at least in my eyes, as a Hmong/Asian-American public health professional who works in data. At that moment, the presenters shared the below image with little additional context. In one broad stroke, they painted the picture that all Asians are doing well and have the best mental health outcomes out of all racial/ethnic groups. I sighed and sunk into my chair, feeling even more invisible than when presenters purposely leave out Asian data. But I quickly brushed it off — or so I thought.
Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County, Incorporated (BPSADC), an organization committed to advancing diversity, inclusion, equity and justice in sectors that adversely impact African Americans and other similarly affected groups in Dane County, Wisconsin and beyond, has issued a statement on the not-guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case saying that it is “a reminder that we have a justice system that presents different outcomes based on the race of the accused.”
The Dane County Department of Human Services Immigration Affairs Office, in conjunction with the Mexican Mobile Consulate, Madison College, Centro Hispano, and many other non-profit organizations, is getting set to host the first annual Immigration Resource Fair this weekend. The two-day event will take place Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Madison College South Campus.
LION Publishers, a nationwide organization representing nearly 400 local independent online news publishers, has honored Madison365 with its annual award for General Excellence in Revenue Growth. Specifically, LION Publishers recognized us for our innovation in leveraging our multimedia platform and deep community connections to bring in the revenue needed to...
Families will be able to get children ages 5–11 vaccinated with the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Madison Children’s Museum from 1-7 pm on Monday, November 22 and Monday, December 13. Older family members, including unvaccinated children and adults—needing a first dose, second dose, or booster—will also be able to get their vaccinations.
A report on the Madison Police Department’s response to 2020’s racial justice protests found that the department should improve communication with members of the community, equip and train its officers for better communication during large events and work to instill trust and earn legitimacy. The 132-page report, published Tuesday after...
State Representative David Bowen announced Monday that he has entered the race for Lieutenant Governor. “I’ve thought about this long and hard,” he said at a press conference at the border between the city of Milwaukee’s north side and Village of Shorewood, both of which he represents in the State Assembly. “I’ve wrestled with this decision and the risk that it comes with. It is very clear. The future of our communities depends greatly on what happens in the Wisconsin state Capitol.”
The Wisconsin Partnership Program (WPP) at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health (SMPH) announced eight new grant awards totaling $1.2 million on Monday to support community organizations working to improve maternal and infant health outcomes for Wisconsin’s Black mothers and babies. “The Wisconsin Partnership Program is committed to...
8th Teen Pitch & Launch Event will take place Saturday, Dec. 11, noon-4 p.m. Join us for our exciting FREE and VIRTUAL Teen Pitch & Launch Event featuring the talented teens in CEOs of Tomorrow’s These Teens Mean Busine$$ Incubator Program. Enjoy the entire program or attend the parts that interest you most. Mark your calendars – this is a FREE virtual event you don’t want to miss!
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce (WLCC) has announced that Victor Villacrez is the organization’s newly appointed board chair. Villacrez has been heavily involved in Madison’s Latino community for decades and is the former chair of the board of directors for Centro Hispano of Dane County. Villacrez has also worked...
Madison365 has been named a finalist for three national awards from the organization Local Independent Online News Publishers (LION). On the business side, Madison365 is a finalist for General Excellence – Revenue Growth, along with Block Club Chicago and Wausau Pilot & Review. For journalism, Madison365 is a finalist for...
The state Department of Public Instruction created a new equity office — and assigned a director and staff who didn’t even apply — all without consulting employees of color. Officials now admit that was a mistake. On the podcast today, we break down what happened and the implications. Plus, COVID numbers are spinning out of control.
