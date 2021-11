REDDING, Calif. — With more drivers out on the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, you can expect to see more CHP officers keeping their eyes on traffic and drivers safe. "Thanksgiving is probably one of the busiest times of the year for travel," Officer Calvin Robertson said. "The CHP has six maximum enforcement periods, or MEPs, during the year, this one happens to be Thanksgiving Day weekend."

REDDING, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO