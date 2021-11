SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn> (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking to hire for the position of Corrections Officer. According to a social media post from the SCSO, the ideal candidates will be high school graduates or hold GEDs, be at least 21 years of age, be able to work any shift and […]

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO