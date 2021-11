MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Head coach Mike Carey and the No. 22 WVU women’s basketball team will begin their season at the WVU Coliseum Tuesday night. The Mountaineers host Saint Francis in the first of three games in six days to begin the new season. It’s a quick turn around for a West Virginia team with plenty of newcomers, but Carey and his players feel they have the depth to not only handle playing multiple games in a few days’ time, but to also play the style of basketball that the head coach wants.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO