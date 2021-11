The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Saint Mary's Gaels at 11:30 p.m. ET on Monday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena in the opening round of the 2021 Maui Invitational. Although they won against High Point last Tuesday, 70-61, Notre Dame will be looking for a much better shooting night against a Saint Mary's side that has won all four of its games to start the season. In the Gaels' most recent win against Bellarmine, Matthias Tass led all Saint Mary's players with 25 points in a 73-64 victory.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO