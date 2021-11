After a pair of field goals, the Vikings have scored the first touchdown of Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers. And it came courtesy of an Eric Kendricks interception. On the first play of a Los Angeles possession, quarterback Justin Herbert was looking for receiver Keenan Allen on the left side. But Herbert didn’t put the ball far enough in front of Allen and Kendricks was able to undercut the route and catch the ball.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO