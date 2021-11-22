Denver still hasn’t seen snow this fall. That’s a record

DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of November will be mild and dry across Colorado as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Saturday will feature highs in the 40s and 50s statewide with a few places on the southeast plains near 60 degrees. If you will be at or above tree line the temps will be in the 30s. Sunday will be another dry and mild day around the state with highs in Denver jumping roughly 10 degrees. Wind speeds should be light with no problems expected if you are planning to go to the Broncos...

