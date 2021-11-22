ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Denver still hasn’t seen snow this fall. That’s a record

By Matthew Cappucci
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mile High City has been a mile-high dry city as of late, with an ongoing drought prolonging fire season as Denverites await their first snow of the season. Through Monday, no measurable snow had fallen this fall, breaking a record for the latest into the season on record....

OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next snowstorm might hit Colorado

A mostly dry November will continue into Thanksgiving weekend in Colorado, with mild weather and above average temperatures expected around the state. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows no winter weather hitting Colorado over the next week, with below-average precipitation expected over the next two weeks. An above-average chance...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

NOAA Outlook For Early December Keeps Colorado Warm And Dry

DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA released their outlook for the first two weeks of December on Saturday and if you’re hoping for a change to the recent dry and warm weather pattern then you’ll be disappointed. With Colorado’s worsening drought conditions we can only hope that there’s something in the pipeline to make this outlook end up being wrong. NOAA released their 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks this morning. Needless to say they are depressing! Here's to hoping they are wrong! (6-10 day below … the 8-14 is basically the same) #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/YrffccI08G — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) November 27, 2021 The 6-10...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
State
Colorado State
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: At Least Another Week With No Good Chance For Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of November will be mild and dry across Colorado as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Saturday will feature highs in the 40s and 50s statewide with a few places on the southeast plains near 60 degrees. If you will be at or above tree line the temps will be in the 30s. Sunday will be another dry and mild day around the state with highs in Denver jumping roughly 10 degrees. Wind speeds should be light with no problems expected if you are planning to go to the Broncos...
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

So Nice To See Some Snow! – CBS Denver

DENVER(CBS)- Another surge of colder air followed up the initial Wednesday cold front keeping light snow falling thru the late day rush. Early snow amounts varied from trace amounts to just over an inch across the Denver Metro area and Front Range. Many of our Denver Metro area weather watchers...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

What Denver’s exceptionally dry fall means for the future of snow

Considering Denver’s record-breakingly dry and snowless autumn, it’s hard not to wonder what kind of impact these anomalies will have in the long term. Is this weather a bigger signal of what’s to come?. We talked to Noah Molotch, an associate professor and fellow at the University of Colorado Boulder...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
thorntonweather.com

The Mile High City’s lack of snow is now one for the record books

As of today, Denver has broken the record for the latest measurable snowfall on record. The old record for latest snowfall was November 21 1934. Today, it has been 215 days since the Mile High City has received measurable snowfall and we will lengthen that record. There is a slim chance for some snow Wednesday night but, as the National Weather Service said this morning, “It is likely Denver will not receive its first snowfall until December.”
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Snow possible before Thanksgiving

Snow is possible in Denver Wednesday ahead of a sunny, dry Thanksgiving Day, the National Weather Service in Boulder said. A 20% chance of snow is possible after 11 a.m. with temperatures likely to reach a high of 45 degrees and winds between 9 and 15 mph with gusts up to 23 mph, the agency said.
DENVER, CO

