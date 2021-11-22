ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, OH

Man Who Shot Malcolm X Relieved Other Suspects Are Cleared After 56 Years

By Christopher Smith
Z1079
Z1079
 5 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CleI_0d4UoP9Y00
Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

Last week, the news of two men who were members of the Nation of Islam involved in the assassination of the civil rights icon Malcolm X 56 years ago were formally exonerated after a judge threw out their convictions. The news came as a relief to the third man involved, formerly known as Talmadge Hayer.

Hayer, who now goes by the name of Mujahid Abdul Halim, expressed his gratitude at the news when contacted at his home in Sunset Park, Brooklyn by a reporter from the New York Times. “God bless you, they’re exonerated,” he said behind the closed door, not wishing to grant an interview. Halim had been steadily advocating for that outcome for Muhammad Aziz and Kahlil Islam, formerly known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson to the point that it drove him to confess to his role in the assassination in the hopes of having the jury find them innocent at their 1966 trial. Judge Ellen N. Biben made the decision to vacate the convictions after a review of the case initiated by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance that lasted 22 months found that the men did not receive a fair trial. In addition, it was determined that information in the case was suppressed by various law enforcement agencies with some direction by the longtime director of the Federal Bureau Investigation, J. Edgar Hoover.

The conviction and prison sentence Halim had served only added to his desire to help Aziz and Islam be freed of their convictions in the case, and in 1977 he wrote an extensive affidavit attesting to their innocence and identified other men who initiated the assassination. A year later, he went into further detail explaining his own involvement from 1964 as a member of the Newark mosque, hoping it “will clear up any doubt as to what took place in the killing of Malcolm X and the innocence of Norman Butler and Thomas Johnson.” That information was summarily ignored. Aziz has expressed that he’s forgiven Halim, and the independent historian Abdur Rahman-Muhammad, who hosted the illuminating Netflix series exploring the death of Malcolm X feels Halim’s motives were sincere and born out of penitence. “He doesn’t want to ever appear to be benefiting from what he did,” Rahman-Muhammad stated. “That’s why he doesn’t do interviews.”

Man Who Shot Malcolm X Relieved Other Suspects Are Cleared After 56 Years was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Malcolm X daughter suffered from long-term illness before she died, NYPD commissioner says

NEW YORK — Malcolm X ‘s daughter Malikah Shabazz suffered from a long-term illness before her death, NYPD Commissioner Demot Shea said Tuesday. Shabazz, 56, was found dead Monday by her daughter, Bettih-Bahiyah Shabazze, 23, in the home they shared in Brooklyn. Shabazz, along with her twin sister Malaak, were the youngest of Malcolm X’s six daughters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Malcolm X: Two men convicted of assassinating civil rights leader to be exonerated after 55 years

Two men convicted of assassinating Malcolm X are reportedly expected to be exonerated - more than 50 years after the civil rights leader was shot and killed. The exoneration of the two men, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, would represent an astonishing twist surrounding the killing of the one of the country’s most consequential Black leaders.It would also mark a huge victory for those who had argued the two men had been framed, and that evidence was covered up.The New York Times said the announcement about the two men, known at the time of the killing as Norman 3X...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Independent

Who Killed Malcolm X?: A timeline of the murder investigation

Manhattan’s district attorney announced Wednesday that he would ask a court to vacate the convictions of two of the three men convicted of murdering civil rights leader Malcom X in 1965. Here is a timeline of key dates related to the assassination and the prosecution of the men originally said to be his killers:9 March, 1964: Once a leading spokesman for Elijah Muhammad’s Nation of IslamMalcolm X announces that he is breaking with Muhammad’s Black Muslim group and organising his own.14 February, 1965: A firebomb tossed through a window explodes in Malcom X's living room in Queens hours...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

'Fundamental Justice:' Judge Clears 2 in Malcolm X Slaying

NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death. Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
Person
J. Edgar Hoover
KTLA

Manhattan judge clears 2 convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death. Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, after prosecutors and the men’s lawyers said […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Twitter#Instagram#The Nation Of Islam#Mujahid#The New York Times
CBS New York

Man Stabbed To Death In Bay Ridge, Suspect In Custody

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gruesome stabbing in Brooklyn left one man dead and a neighborhood on edge. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, police now say they have the person responsible. Christina Gallo visited the crime scene at the Dorset on 99th Street and Third Avenue in Bay Ridge to see, she says, where Ernest Diaz lost his life. “He really was a nice guy. He was a good family guy. I just can’t imagine that somebody would stab somebody repeatedly,” Gallo said. “I’m shocked. I can’t imagine, I can’t stop visualizing that this man was over here fighting for his life.” Police say...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man convicted of raping The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold has conviction overturned after 16 years in prison

A man wrongfully convicted of raping The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold in 1981, a crime described in her 1999 memoir, has had his conviction overturned.Anthony Broadwater, 61, shook with emotion and sobbed with his head in his hands as a judge vacated the conviction at the request of prosecutors on Monday.“I never, ever, ever thought I would see the day that I would be exonerated,” said Mr Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison for the raping the celebrated author while she was a first-year student at Syracuse University in 1981.Ms Sebold, 58, wrote of being attacked in her memoir Lucky,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
53
Followers
589
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy