Soybeans were mixed, adjusting spreads. Contracts consolidated ahead of the holiday shortened week, expecting much lighter business. Thanksgiving will push back the USDA’s weekly export sales numbers to Friday morning. The trade continues to watch U.S. harvest activity and conditions in South America. The faster than average planting pace in Brazil will likely make their beans available for export sooner than normal, which has limited demand for U.S. beans to some extent. Soybean meal was up on continued concerns about available supplies, including from Argentina, the world’s biggest exporter of soybean products. Bean oil was down on product spread adjustments.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO