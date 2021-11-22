Jadakiss Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Styles P might be done with the sneaker game, but his “Top 5 Dead Or Alive” partner-in-crime, Jadakiss isn’t calling it quits just yet.

In the latest installment of Sneaker Shopping With Complex, the undisputed MVP of the Verzuz battle arena linked up with Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City to add some more grails to his ever growing collection while talking his love of footwear and his memories related to them. Reminiscing about hitting up his family members for money as a teenager to copp some kicks and how Michael Jordan himself told his Jordan Brand team to make sure Kiss “gets everything” he wants from the Jumpman brand, Jay-To-The-Muah has been blessed to have built himself quite an impressive sneaker throne in his home over the past decade and change.

Unfortunately Kiss reveals that one of the “stupidest things I ever did” was getting a pair of Off-White Air Force 1 “MOMA”‘s, playing basketball in them, and then giving them away. The kicks sell for $16,000 at Stadium Goods. That would’ve been a nice chunk of change for Kiss. SMH.

Check out the full episode below and peep Jadakiss drop a modest $2,697 on a few exclusive Air Force 1’s, Patta Air Max 1’s, and plum Dunk Low’s. This is probably the least amount of money we’ve seen spent on Sneaker Shopping With Complex in a hot minute. Maybe had he resold his “MOMA” Air Force 1’s he would’ve spent a bit more, but that’s neither here nor there.

