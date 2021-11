A man parked his boat at his stepbrother’s Denton home and the two found it gone within a few hours Monday morning, according to a police report. A 911 caller told the Denton Police Department that his stepbrother parked his 17-foot long boat at his house. The report says the caller last saw the boat around 7 a.m. Monday and discovered it was gone when he returned home at about 11 a.m.

