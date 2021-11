Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 28-21 loss to Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Freshman quarterback Logan Smothers and senior wide receiver Levi Falck weren’t on the same page on second-and-10 with less than a minute remaining at the Iowa 28-yard line. Falck stopped his route — head coach Scott Frost said he had that option and indicated Falck made the correct choice — but Smothers threw the ball to the post and it was intercepted. Ballgame.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO