Dave Eggers' new book depicts a dystopian future and an all-powerful tech giant

NPR
 5 days ago

Dave Eggers' new novel "The Every" is set in a not-so-distant future where a ubiquitous tech giant called The Every is reaching deeper and deeper into people's lives. To publish and distribute the book, Eggers said he tried to skirt one of today's giants, but that was no easy...

The Every by Dave Eggers, review: a bloated, banal sequel to his tech-dystopia The Circle

Amazon is a glorified mail order catalog. Facebook is a glorified phonebook. Twitter is a glorified message board. Certainly these and other tech giants have changed our lives, creating fortunes for some and wrecking the livelihoods of others. They have put many more traditional entities on the ropes, among them newspapers, quaint retail shops, taxicabs, and so on. Their innovations in surveillance are at once pedestrian and insidious. But have they altered human nature, whatever that is?
Dave Eggers aims for funny but hits laughable

- - - Dave Eggers' new novel, "The Every," isn't just an emphatic satire of monopoly power. The book's sales plan is itself a performance piece, an act of resistance against what Eggers calls "an ecommerce behemoth named after a South American jungle." In short: You can't buy a hardcover...
New book sheds light on life of future queen of Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People in the Netherlands can get to know their future queen a little better with the publication Tuesday of an authorized book about Princess Amalia three weeks before her 18th birthday. The book delves into Amalia’s school life, her occasional work at a beach bar,...
The Every by Dave Eggers review – big tech is watching you

Earlier this year Dave Eggers announced that the US hardback of his latest novel, The Every, would not be distributed via Amazon, presumably recognising that it would be absurd to boost the fortunes of the omnipotent online retailer while at the same time setting out to satirise it mercilessly. “I don’t like bullies,” he told the New York Times. “Amazon has been kicking sand in the face of independent bookstores for decades now.” But no novelist who actually wants their book to sell can avoid Amazon for long, and Eggers’s boycott contained some fine print: unlike the hardback, the US paperback and ebook versions of The Every will be available on the US website, and there will be no restrictions on selling the UK editions. The Every’s thesis is that big tech represents a 21st-century form of totalitarianism to which resistance can only ever be symbolic, and therefore futile. One might well wonder whether this half-hearted boycott was designed to prove that point.
Audie Cornish
Dave Eggers
The power of a good book

The last three book club books I’ve read are not ones I would normally read. And I’m not alone. We often hear from our members, “Had it not been for book club, I never would have read this.”. Statements like these are almost always followed up with, “But I’m glad...
Dave Eggers creates a new Orwellian dystopia in 'The Every'

Just how would a person who believes that the Every, an all-powerful tech company (essentially Google after having bought out Amazon), is destroying human freedom, set out to destroy the company, and thereby save humanity?. Delaney Wells, the protagonist in Dave Eggers’ satirical dystopian new book “The Every,” is unsure...
Famed author Jodi Picoult novelizes the pandemic in new book 'Wish You Were Here'

Scott Simon talks with Jodi Picoult about her new novel, "Wish You Were Here." It's a pandemic-inspired story, with a character stranded in the Galapagos Islands. Done anything special during the pandemic? Jodi Picoult, who's already written 25 novels, was pretty much locked down at home. But she didn't use the months to perfect her recipe for sourdough bread or binge watch a new 12-part Scandinavian detective series. She wrote what will probably be another bestseller, "Wish You Were Here," about a woman who thought her life was all going according to plan until March 2020 and then...
Sophia Glock divulges her secretive life as a child of CIA officers in 'Passport'

Scott Simon speaks with author Sophia Glock about her graphic novel, "Passport," about a young girl's experience with her parents' careers with the CIA. Adolescence - it's rough. You don't know where you fit into this world. It's hard to make friends. You worry about boys and girls and parties, your safety, your future. And you realize that your parents - God bless them - aren't the people you thought they were. That's even before you find out they work for the - well, let's just keep that agency confidential for the moment.
Alice Walker on new children’s book, upcoming book and power of nature

For nearly half a century, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Alice Walker has touched millions around the world with her words. But she insists that she is just like everyone else, a claim that doesn’t sound quite as far-fetched when she notes that at the moment, she’s trying to figure out Google Meets on her laptop. Her Yorkie, Eddie, and her grandson’s Chinese rescue, Mushu, yip away in the background. Bears have recently invaded Walker’s garden orchard in Mendocino County’s rural Philo, and smoke from the Caldor Fire has “The Color Purple” author concerned about the state of our planet.
They Might Be Giants - John Linnell - "Book"

They Might Be Giants have a new album and art book available now - both entitled "Book." The book "Book" is a 144-page cloth-bound hardcover art book of They Might Be Giants' lyrics set in concrete poetry by Paul Sahre on an early 70s IBM Selectric typewriter and the remarkable photography by Brian Karlsson.
Dr. Francis Collins on what we know about the Omicron variant so far

There is officially a new COVID-19 variant that the World Health Organization is classifying as one of concern. Today, the WHO put a Greek letter on it, dubbing it the omicron variant. There's still a lot of - there's still a lot scientists don't know about it, but since it was first identified in South Africa this month, it's also been reported in Europe and Asia. And the U.S. will ban travel from South Africa and other neighboring countries starting on Monday. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, joins us now to give us the update.
New coronavirus variant omicron is classified as a 'variant of concern'

With unwelcome news for any time of the year, let alone a time when many are traveling, scientists have detected a new coronavirus variant in South Africa that is causing alarm. The World Health Organization has just designated it an official variant of concern and given it the name Omicron. The U.S. will now restrict travel from South Africa and neighboring countries starting Monday. Here to tell us what is currently known about this variant is NPR Global Health Correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff. Welcome back.
Daniel Dae Kim talks about 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' and representation

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) What about the 3,300 flights already in the air? Who's got NORAD on their line?. CORNISH: And agent Matthew Ryker is troubled by a Florida journalist's sudden mysterious illness, and he calls the CDC. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE HOT ZONE: ANTHRAX") DANIEL DAE KIM: (As...
This British man had a creative way of finding a new job

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Searching for a job can be frustrating. Haider Malik had been looking since early in the pandemic for an entry-level role in banking. He tried and failed to make an impression in Zoom interviews, so the young go-getter changed his approach. He bought a big poster board, taped up links to his resume and set up shop at a busy train station in London's financial district. Within a few hours, Malik had an interview and by the end of the week, a full-time job.
