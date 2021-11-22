ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Today in History

 4 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 23, the 327th day of 2021. There are 38 days left in the year. On Nov. 23, 1971, the People's Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council. In 1889, the first jukebox made its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The...

rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

'Tyrants and Traitors Need to Be Executed,' Said the Army-Vet-Conspiracy-Theorist

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
LA HABRA, CA
The Independent

No way out: A look inside El Salvador’s brutal gang culture

There is no room for ambiguity in El Salvador’s Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) street gang; under the motto “Kill, Rape, Control,” they’ve wrested control of much of the country along with its rival gang, Barrio 18. These street gangs are behind El Salvador’s shocking murder rate – 52 people in every 100,000 were murdered in 2018, the last year UN data is available. Killings aside, the gangs also dictate which neighbourhoods people can enter, and wreak economic havoc – MS-13 alone extort around 70 per cent of Salvadorian businesses.London-based photographer Tariq Zaidi decided to photograph the country’s gangs following the news of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Some fear China could win from U.S. dispute with Marshall Islands

For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over the terms of its “Compact of Free Association” agreement, which expires […]
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Among countries invited to the virtual summit are some where democracy appears fragile, has suffered setbacks, or where autocratic trends have emerged.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC 26 WGBA

Today is Native American Heritage Day

Today, Nov. 26, is Native American Heritage Day. Bobbi Webster, Oneida Nation public relations director, says it's a time to celebrate the first people of this nation and their integral importance in our history and future.
ONEIDA, WI
Times Leader

As tourism brightens, Times Square hopes to regain luster

NEW YORK — David Cohen has been yearning for a return to the days when business boomed at his family’s souvenir shop in Times Square. While tourists have begun returning, foot traffic into Grand Slam souvenirs is still not what it was before the coronavirus pandemic, when hordes of global visitors crowded under the canopy of electric billboards just outside his door.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

States Debate Whether Or Not To Drop ‘Dehumanizing’ Terms For Immigrants

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Some states are considering dropping terms for immigrants that have been criticized as “dehumanizing.”. Earlier this year, California and Colorado banned state agencies from using the word “alien” to refer to immigrants who entered the US without permission. Supporters of the change say the word is...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Republican vaccine mandate opponent Jim Jordan reveals he had Covid over the summer

A staunch Republican opponent of vaccine mandates has revealed that he was previously infected with Covid-19 this summer and did not tell his constituents.Jim Jordan, who represents Ohio’s highly gerrymandered 4th District in the US House of Representatives, said in an interview on Tuesday that he had Covid "early in the summer", without giving details."I’ve had the virus," he said in response to a question from Spectrum News about whether he had been vaccinated. "I don’t talk about my health status with reporters, but I’ve had the coronavirus and recovered, and actually had that antibody test done, and it...
U.S. POLITICS

