Accidents

Witness: 'truly horrific' scene at Waukesha parade

Times-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was at the Christmas parade in Wisconsin where a...

www.oleantimesherald.com

State
Wisconsin State
AOL Corp

Waukesha holiday parade witness: "You just saw multiple bodies"

The holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday turned from celebration to horror in an instant. At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when the driver of an SUV plowed into the crowd. The suspect was fleeing another crime scene, possibly a knife fight, a...
WAUKESHA, WI
madison

Scenes from the tragedy in Waukesha Sunday

Scenes from the aftermath of the attack on the Christmas parade in Waukesha. More than 20 people were injured, some fatally, when an SUV plowed into the parade in the Milwaukee suburb Sunday evening.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

10 injured Waukesha parade victims are children in ICU

MILWAUKEE — Children's Wisconsin released new details Monday about the victims doctors treated after an SUV plowed through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. It happened Sunday evening. Doctors said they received 18 patients at Children's Wisconsin. They ranged in age from 3 to 16 years old. Among those...
WAUKESHA, WI
news8000.com

Watch: Waukesha police give update on parade incident

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WKBT) — Authorities with the city of Waukesha answered questions at 1 p.m. about the incident at the holiday parade. According to the Associated Press, an SUV driver plowed through the Christmas parade, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40. Watch the press conference live...
WAUKESHA, WI
Daily Herald

Student from Grayslake witnesses panic and horror at Waukesha Christmas parade

Chaos, screaming and crying were what Kaylee Staral saw after a man drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday, killing five people and injuring many more. Staral, who grew up in Grayslake and moved to Waukesha over the summer, attended the parade with her family as a way to connect with their new community. But the festivities came to a tragic halt late in the afternoon. By evening, Staral -- an intern for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and a journalism major at Marquette University -- was part of the unfolding national story.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
erienewsnow.com

'I'm still shaking': Witnesses of Waukesha Christmas Parade still processing what happened

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- The Waukesha community is dealing with the emotions behind an attack on the annual Christmas parade. Lisa Salb watched on with joy as her granddaughter danced with the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team in the Christmas Parade on Sunday. Minutes after her granddaughter passed by, a red SUV raced through the parade route, headed straight for the dance team.
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'It was like the world had paused': Witnesses recall chaos in Waukesha tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The first 24 hours following the tragedy in downtown Waukesha were hard to process for witnesses like Alex Ciriaco. The 19-year-old joined his family Sunday for an evening he thought would be filled with fun and holiday cheer. That however, soon turned into chaos and fear. Capturing on video the moment a red SUV sped through barricades barreling into crowds of parade goers, Ciriaco and his family ran towards the road to help anyone they could.
WAUKESHA, WI

