Elections

ADVISORY – MEDIA-ONLY CALL – TUESDAY

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelected by the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee to conduct the election investigation, Envoy Sage, LLC will host a media...

denvergazette.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse highest congressional honor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is sponsoring a bill to grant Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the legislative branch can bestow. The Georgia Republican introduced the bill Tuesday following Rittenhouse's acquittal of all charges in the killing of two men during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. The bill's summary says the legislation will "award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020."
Buffalo News

Close elections in Erie County could be called Tuesday; margins narrow in Niagara

As scrutiny of absentee ballots begins in Erie County on Tuesday, results in several close races are expected to be determined. Board of Elections spokesman Derek Murphy said if officials meet their goal of tabulating all absentee votes on Tuesday, close races such as sheriff may be determined. On Election Day, Republican John C. Garcia was leading Democrat Kimberly L. Beaty by about 6,000 votes, with about 19,000 absentees to be counted.
taylortx.gov

PUBLIC ARTS ADVISORY BOARD HOLDING OPEN CALL FOR PORTAL PROJECT

The City of Taylor and the Taylor Arts Advisory Board (TAAB) invites local artists to submit an art proposal for the “Portal Project”, the elevated manhole covers on the hike and bike walk off Burkett Street, from 9th Street down to 4th Street. TAAB seeks to promote public art throughout the downtown district and promote the safe use of the hike and bike trail. These pieces will be additions to the City of Taylor’s public art collection.
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
