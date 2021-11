UST 2-year yields are back at highs last seen in March 2020. Gold breaks below $1,800/oz. Wednesday’s US PCE release the next driver for the precious metal. The re-election of Jerome Powell for another four years at the helm of the Fed, while expected, added a dose of volatility across a range of asset classes yesterday with gold one of the big losers on the day. US Treasury yields ticked higher as markets continued to price in higher rates next year and beyond, while a weak 2-year notes auction later in the session pushed yields higher. The $58 billion sale of interest-rate sensitive 2-year notes priced at a high yield of 0.623% with dealers left holding 37.21% of the sale compared to a six-month average of 25.4%. Last month’s 2-year sale was priced with a high yield of 0.481%. The yield on the 2-year is now at its highest level in 19-months.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO