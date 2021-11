Forza Horizon 5 has officially been released and car enthusiasts have been making their way to the world which Forza Horizon 5 offers in all of its glorious detail. From the shimmering sands to the glistening mountaintops, there is something for everyone in the latest instalment. Notably, players will be wanting to research and get their well-driven hands on the best cars in the game for the terrain that they will be driving on the most. This guide will take you over some of the best off-road cars in Forza Horizon 5 which you will be able to take note of and decide upon which ones you most want to work towards getting in the game. Without further ado, get your engine revving, it’s time to start your racing journey.

