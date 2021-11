Marcel van Brakel and Mark Meeuwenoord, winners of IDFA’s Special Jury Award for Creative Technology for their project “Symbiosis,” are already working on an augmented reality (AR) spin-off app, “Future Botanica,” which will allow the audience to co-create new lifeforms and talk about ecosystems. “Virtual reality can be so exclusive, especially with a project like ‘Symbiosis,’ completely physical and on location. You must be there and talk to people, smell them and touch them. It’s an important part of our work, but we want to reach a broader discussion,” van Brakel tells Variety. Presented in this year’s DocLab Competition for Immersive Non-Fiction,...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 HOUR AGO