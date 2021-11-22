Michael Carter is effective with his limited touches in loss vs Miami

Michael Carter is a 2021 fantasy football league winner. He had his coming out party in a surprise win against the Bengals, where the awful Jets had to turn the reins of the team over to four-year practice squad quarterback Mike White making his first NFL start and second NFL appearance. With little experience, he became captain check down and found both Carter and Ty Johnson for 9 receptions on 14 targets and 95 yards and 5 receptions on 6 targets for 71 yards, respectively. Carter also added 15 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown as well, which led to a total of 21 touches for 172 yards.
