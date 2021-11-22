ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michael Carter is effective with his limited touches in loss vs Miami

fantasypros.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarter led all Jets' players in carries with nine. He turned those nine carries into 63...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Announce Injury Update For Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will have to do their best to hold off the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of Sunday’s between the two NFC elites without one of their best wide receivers on the field. The Packers announced early in the third quarter of...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles suffer another season-ending injury on offensive line

Eagles right guard Jack Driscoll suffered a high ankle sprain against the Giants on Sunday and is going on Injured Reserve, head coach Nick Sirianni said. Since this is Driscoll’s second trip to IR, he is now out for the season. Driscoll, 24, has started the last eight games at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Ppr#Jets#Flex#American Football
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
NFL
The Big Lead

Aaron Donald Choked Lucas Patrick During Packers-Rams Game

The Los Angeles Rams are having a rough time against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. Apparently that frustration boiled over with star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who at one point was caught on camera choking Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. Here's video of the incident:. Having anyone grab your...
NFL
The Phinsider

Dolphins vs. Jets 2021 Week 11 injury report: Christian Wilkins does not practice, Tua Tagovailoa limited for Miami

The Miami Dolphins will likely be facing quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday when they kickoff against the New York Jets it was reported early on Wednesday. Flacco will be the third different starter New York has had this season, with four quarterbacks, including Flacco, having already made appearances on the year. Rookie Zach Wilson has struggled in his assimilation to the NFL game while also dealing with a knee injury.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cam Heyward News

NFL fans are pretty surprised by the lack of a fine for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward for what he did to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The NFL ruled that Heyward will not be fined for his “punch” at the stomach of the Chargers young quarterback. “Cameron...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

CeeDee Lamb (concussion) will practice Sunday

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (concussion) will practice Sunday. (Jon Machota on Twitter) Lamb will practice Sunday with the anticipation that the star wide receiver is expected to return for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The 22-year-old is close to being cleared from concussion protocol after missing the Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas could have both Lamb and Amari Cooper (reserve/COVID-19) back for Thursday's game. Lamb has been terrific this season, catching 50 passes for 740 yards and six touchdowns over 10 games in 2021. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor the situation; he practices Sunday, Lamb is trending in the right direction towards suiting up in Week 13. Stay tuned.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys’ Trysten Hill suspended for throwing punch after Thanksgiving game

Tempers flared following the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, and Trysten Hill’s actions during the scrum will cost him two games. The NFL announced on Monday that Hill has been suspended two games for throwing a punch at Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson. In the press release, the league noted that Hill “waited more than 50 seconds for your opponent at the 50-yard line.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury has interesting response to Oklahoma rumors

Kliff Kingsbury was quickly linked to the Oklahoma head coaching job after Lincoln Riley left for USC on Sunday, and his response to the report was somewhat surprising. Shortly after the Riley news broke, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Oklahoma is targeting Kingsbury as a potential replacement. The Arizona Cardinals coach was asked about that on Monday, and he stopped well short of denying that he has interest.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Chase Claypool dealing with turf toe injury

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been dealing with a bad case of turf toe that he played through last week. (Brooke Pryor on Twitter) A turf toe injury like this likely explains some of the missed practices by Claypool these last few weeks but the fact that he played through it in Week 11 suggests it will mostly be a pain management situation going forward. Claypool has five catches for 93 yards last week and while he might not be at 100% he is still a key offensive piece for the Steelers. For fantasy purposes Claypool is more of a standard suited play that is clearly behind fellow WR Dionte Johnson. Look for Claypool to return some of his mid to high end WR 2 upside once fully healthy but in the meantime the young wideout will be a lower end WR 2 with touchdown dependency.
NFL
JetsCountry

Jets’ Rookie Michael Carter Is Running Toward Daylight

As the New York media continues beating on the 2-7 Jets like a drum, rookie running back Michael Carter continues to run towards a brighter tomorrow. It is always easy to focus on the negatives and there are plenty to choose from, but there are positives on this team too and Carter is one of them.
NFL
New York Post

Jets’ Michael Carter doesn’t consider himself a rookie

Jets running back Michael Carter says he “never” thought of himself this season as a rookie. Carter, the fourth-round pick out of North Carolina, has scored four touchdowns over the past six games. He leads the team with 367 rushing yards, while adding 306 more through the air on 31 receptions.
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

The case for DeAndre Carter to make his first Pro Bowl

DeAndre Carter's journey through the NFL has been more tumultuous than most. He's been cut seven times in his career, and he spent a brief period as a substitute teacher teaching math, history and english to make ends meet. The seas have calmed quite a bit since he landed with...
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ Michael Carter says he’s never felt like a rookie

Jets running back Michael Carter doesn’t feel like a rookie. He didn’t even feel like one when the Jets selected him in the fourth round out of North Carolina. “I never did. And all the guys know that. They’ll be like: ‘What’s up, rook?’ And I’ll be like, ‘I’m not a rookie. It’s just my first year,’” Carter said. “That is what I always tell them and I am not joking either because I never really felt like a rookie. Ever. They drafted me to play. There is no redshirting in the NFL.”
NFL
playerprofiler.com

Back to Basics: Michael Carter is a League Winner

Michael Carter is a 2021 fantasy football league winner. He had his coming out party in a surprise win against the Bengals, where the awful Jets had to turn the reins of the team over to four-year practice squad quarterback Mike White making his first NFL start and second NFL appearance. With little experience, he became captain check down and found both Carter and Ty Johnson for 9 receptions on 14 targets and 95 yards and 5 receptions on 6 targets for 71 yards, respectively. Carter also added 15 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown as well, which led to a total of 21 touches for 172 yards.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy