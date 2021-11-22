Michael Carter is effective with his limited touches in loss vs Miami

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been dealing with a bad case of turf toe that he played through last week. (Brooke Pryor on Twitter) A turf toe injury like this likely explains some of the missed practices by Claypool these last few weeks but the fact that he played through it in Week 11 suggests it will mostly be a pain management situation going forward. Claypool has five catches for 93 yards last week and while he might not be at 100% he is still a key offensive piece for the Steelers. For fantasy purposes Claypool is more of a standard suited play that is clearly behind fellow WR Dionte Johnson. Look for Claypool to return some of his mid to high end WR 2 upside once fully healthy but in the meantime the young wideout will be a lower end WR 2 with touchdown dependency.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO