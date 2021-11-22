Michael Carter suffers a low-grade high ankle sprain, out 2-3 weeks

ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Q1. Who is your top waiver wire option of the week, and why?. Ty Johnson. Michael Carter is down for 2-3 weeks with an ankle sprain, leaving a void in the Jets’ backfield. Enter Johnson, who had been a viable 1B to Carter’s 1A over the several weeks when Tevin Coleman was sidelined. Once Carter got hurt against the Dolphins, Coleman saw more of the running downs work, with Johnson taking passing downs, but I’m not ready to draw any conclusions from that. On a team going nowhere, it makes far more sense to see what a 24-year-old Johnson can do than the 28-year-old Coleman. It’s a weak group of waiver wire options and there isn’t that much differentiating Johnson from Coleman or anyone else. But he’s the top option given that Carter needs to miss some time.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO