ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michael Carter suffers a low-grade high ankle sprain, out 2-3 weeks

fantasypros.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN's Adam Schefter reports Jets rookie RB Michael Carter suffered a low-grade high ankle sprain that is expected to sideline...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

Michael Carter Start/Sit Week 10: Don’t be scared by the Bills

Rookie running backs always get a lot of attention, and for good reason. Out of all the positions, RBs tend to make the biggest and most immediate impact for fantasy football managers. Michael Carter of the New York Jets has done just that in recent weeks. Should he be started in Week 10?
NFL
numberfire.com

Jets' Michael Carter (ankle) questionable to return in Week 11

New York Jets running back Michael Carter (ankle) is questionable to return to Week 11's game against the Miami Dolphins. Carter suffered an ankle injury during the second half of Week 11's clash with the Dolphins and is considered questionable to return. Carter had 9 carries for 63 rushing yards...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Timetable, severity of Michael Carter ankle injury revealed.

The New York Jets are a franchise that just can not catch a break. And after suffering yet another loss on the season, the Jets find themselves in the company of bad news again. New York’s rookie running back, Michael Carter, suffered a low-grade high ankle sprain, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The injury is expected to take two to three weeks for Carter to recover.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Waiver Wire Rankings and FAB Advice: Week 12 (2021 Fantasy Football)

ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Q1. Who is your top waiver wire option of the week, and why?. Ty Johnson. Michael Carter is down for 2-3 weeks with an ankle sprain, leaving a void in the Jets’ backfield. Enter Johnson, who had been a viable 1B to Carter’s 1A over the several weeks when Tevin Coleman was sidelined. Once Carter got hurt against the Dolphins, Coleman saw more of the running downs work, with Johnson taking passing downs, but I’m not ready to draw any conclusions from that. On a team going nowhere, it makes far more sense to see what a 24-year-old Johnson can do than the 28-year-old Coleman. It’s a weak group of waiver wire options and there isn’t that much differentiating Johnson from Coleman or anyone else. But he’s the top option given that Carter needs to miss some time.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Justin Fields, A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb (2021 Fantasy Football)

Thanksgiving is this week, with six teams having to have a quick turnaround for games on Thursday. That means that any injuries those six teams endured in Week 11 will loom large in a short week. The six teams playing on Thanksgiving are the Dallas Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills, and the New Orleans Saints. After another weird slate of games in Week 11, here are the notable injuries that took place, and who could be affected by the mentioned injuries in fantasy football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets RB Michael Carter out multiple weeks, Zach Wilson decision coming Wednesday

Jets rookie RB Michael Carter will miss a few games after spraining his ankle against the Dolphins in Week 11. Carter will be out “a couple weeks” with a “very mild high-ankle sprain,” according to Robert Saleh. Carter suffered the injury early in the third quarter Sunday and didn’t return after limping off the field. Saleh didn’t provide any more clarity in his Monday news conference, only saying that there is a lot to consider with a high-ankle sprain and that the Jets won’t rush Carter back.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#High Ankle Sprain#Fantasy#American Football#Espn#Rb#Twitter Rrb
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns get disappointing news on the running back front

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that running back Kareem Hunt will not play in Week 11 as they take on the winless Detroit Lions. Yahoo Sports’ Josh Alper reported that Stefanski mentioned Kareem Hunt is making progress in his recovery but is not ready to play this week. This will be the 5th straight game Hunt has missed due to a calf strain.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy