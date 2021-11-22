ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Spot: Ava DuVernay To Reboot A Live Action Version Of The Powerpuff Girls [WATCH]

 6 days ago

#AvaDuVernay will be rebooting Powerpuff Girls, #WillSmith...

Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
Ava Duvernay
southernillinoisnow.com

Ava DuVernay announces end of ‘Queen Sugar’; Halle Berry endured broken ribs in ‘Bruised’; and more

Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay has announced that her OWN series will end after its next season. The finale of season six aired Tuesday night. “Queen Sugar being my first series where I’ve had to consider when I’m done, I’ve had to push myself to say, ‘Do you have anything more to say that needs to be said with these characters?'” the two-time Emmy winner told Deadline. “I’m so proud of what we’ve done and I’m proud that I’m brave enough to walk away.”
thatgrapejuice.net

Did You Miss It? Saweetie Rocked Calvin Klein Holiday Special With ‘Best Friend,’ ‘Tap In,’ & More Live [Watch]

Love her or loathe her, what can’t be denied is Saweetie is easily one of the hardest working women in Hip Hop. Just days ahead of blazing the MTV EMA stage with hits ‘Tap In,’ ‘Best Friend,’ and more Sunday (as we reported here), the rapstress unwrapped a holiday special that saw her rock performances of the same cuts.
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
CNET

Netflix: Every new TV show and movie coming in December 2021

December is absolute barnburner of a month for Netflix, it's tough to even know where to start. So let's start with The Witcher. Season 2 of the incredibly popular show, based on the incredibly popular video game series, hits Netflix on December 17. Jane Campion's latest movie The Power of the Dog hits much sooner, on December 1, and has been highly rated on the festival circuit. We could be looking at something special here.
thesource.com

[WATCH] ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reboot Reveals First Teaser

In the first look at the Peacock-powered Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot and it looks like a true successor to the legacy of the brand made famous by rapper/actor Will Smith. Produced by Peacock and the Fresh Prince‘s own Westbrook Studios, it follows Will as he travels from the streets of Philadelphia to the hills of Bel-Air. But, this time, it’s a dramatic turn on the series.
Variety

Park Circus Renews Licensing Deal for Vast Disney, Fox Library (EXCLUSIVE)

All-rights sales agency and distribution company Park Circus has renewed a licensing deal for thousands of titles from Disney and Fox. The new distribution services agreement with The Walt Disney Company Limited allows Park Circus to grant exhibition licenses for screening of Disney’s repertory and library catalogue and other selected feature film releases in cinemas internationally. The agreement is valid until Sept. 2023. The new agreement extends a distribution relationship between the two companies that began in 2007. It will authorize pre-approved screenings of Disney’s feature film content under its various studio brands in all territories outside of the U.S., Canada,...
okcheartandsoul.com

Hot Spot: DMX To Be Honored With A Statue In His Hometown Yonkers, New York [WATCH]

Da Brat shares details about #DMX’s homegoing service. Yonkers, New York is set to honor him with a statue soon. Rest in peace to a legend. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
ETOnline.com

Ava DuVernay Reveals 'Queen Sugar' to End With Season 7: 'I'm Excited About Where It's All Going'

The story of the Bordelon family is coming to an end. On Tuesday, Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay revealed that the upcoming seventh season will be the show's last. The director broke the news during a conversation with Deadline ahead of the show's season 6 finale. "As a storyteller, the bravest thing to do is know when you're done," DuVernay said. "I've had to push myself to say, 'Do you have anything more to say that needs to be said with these characters?' And I’m so proud of what we've done and I'm proud that I'm brave enough to walk away. I'm excited about where it's all going, so, as we start writing more, the adventure will be to take steps to get to the end of the journey."
International Business Times

'Sakugan' Episode 7 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online [Spoilers]

Team Memempu comprising of Memempu, Gagumber, Yuri and Zackletu are ready to hit the road and head toward their next destination in "Sakugan" Episode 7. The new episode is titled "On The Road." The official website has released the spoiler stills and synopsis of "Sakugan" Episode 7. Memempu seems to...
