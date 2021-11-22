Hot Spot: Ava DuVernay To Reboot A Live Action Version Of The Powerpuff Girls [WATCH]

The story of the Bordelon family is coming to an end. On Tuesday, Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay revealed that the upcoming seventh season will be the show's last. The director broke the news during a conversation with Deadline ahead of the show's season 6 finale. "As a storyteller, the bravest thing to do is know when you're done," DuVernay said. "I've had to push myself to say, 'Do you have anything more to say that needs to be said with these characters?' And I’m so proud of what we've done and I'm proud that I'm brave enough to walk away. I'm excited about where it's all going, so, as we start writing more, the adventure will be to take steps to get to the end of the journey."

