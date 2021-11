On Friday, Oct. 22, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that the state of Israel will now designate six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations. He claimed that all six groups have links to the leftist militant group known as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights quickly released a statement calling the designation a “frontal attack on the Palestinian human rights movement” and claiming that “[s]ilencing [these organizations’] voices is not what a democracy adhering to well-accepted human rights and humanitarian standards would do.” The Israel-based human rights organization B’Tselem described the designation as a “draconian measure that criminalizes critical human rights work,” and said that “[c]riminalizing such work is an act of cowardice, characteristic of repressive authoritarian regimes.”

MIDDLE EAST ・ 8 DAYS AGO