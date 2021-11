By Marie Saavedra and Asal Rezaei CHICAGO (CBS) – The world is watching as a potentially dangerous new variant of COVID-19 has prompted the U.S. to lock down travel from South Africa and seven other African countries. The new restrictions begin Monday. Meanwhile, a lot of doctors from whom we have heard in the past few weeks have said they expected COVID-19 numbers to rise as we get through this holiday season, and more people are gathering and traveling. As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported Friday night, one local doctor said with a spike in cases comes the possibility for the virus to continue...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO