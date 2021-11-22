FOUND: Sunk in 1863, 'holy grail' shipwreck discovered, identified in Lake Huron

(Spicer MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a reports of zebra mussels in two area lakes. The invasive species has been found in Henderson Lake, near Spicer, and Lake Leven near Villard in Pope County. Lake property owners contacted the DNR after finding suspected zebra mussels on a sunken dock being removed from Henderson Lake. A DNR invasive species specialist confirmed the mussels were relatively large adult zebra mussels. And a lake property owner contacted the DNR after their grandson found suspected zebra mussels on equipment being removed from Lake Leven for the season. A DNR invasive species specialist found zebra mussels on the dock at the Lake Levin public water access, about 600 yards from the initial report location. Lake Leven is directly upstream of Lake Villard, where zebra mussels were confirmed last year, and Lake Amelia, where they were confirmed in 2018.

