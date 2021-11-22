ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

FOUND: Sunk in 1863, 'holy grail' shipwreck discovered, identified in Lake Huron

WZZM 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Trotter has found over 100 Great...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Shipwreck society discovers three wrecks near Grand Marais

Whitefish Point in eastern Lake Superior is known as the graveyard of the Great Lakes for good reason. Around 300 of the more than 550 shipwrecks that have happened in Lake Superior since the dawn of shipping in the early 1800s occurred in and around the point. The point pinches off Whitefish Bay from the main body of lake, creating relatively narrow passageway that is often shrouded in fog and subject to ocean-sized waves sweeping out of the northwest across the 200 mile span of the largest Great Lake.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
insideedition.com

Work Crew in Eastern Turkey Discovers Skeleton of Mystery Animals

A skeleton of a mystery animal was dug up recently by workers in eastern Turkey. It's about three feet long and has predatory teeth, exceptionally long hind limbs, and nails instead of hooves. The work crew contacted researchers from a nearby university, who will run tests on the mysterious bones....
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Trotter
Cleveland.com

Boats collide on Lake Erie near Huron; 1 missing, 3 rescued

HURON, Ohio — Three people were rescued and one person was missing after two boats collided Tuesday night on Lake Erie. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the boats collided on the lake near Cranberry Creek between Huron and Vermilion. The Coast Guard rescued one person from the water, while the Huron Fire Department took two others to the hospital.
HURON, OH
willmarradio.com

Zebra mussels found in Lake Leven, Henderson Lake

(Spicer MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a reports of zebra mussels in two area lakes. The invasive species has been found in Henderson Lake, near Spicer, and Lake Leven near Villard in Pope County. Lake property owners contacted the DNR after finding suspected zebra mussels on a sunken dock being removed from Henderson Lake. A DNR invasive species specialist confirmed the mussels were relatively large adult zebra mussels. And a lake property owner contacted the DNR after their grandson found suspected zebra mussels on equipment being removed from Lake Leven for the season. A DNR invasive species specialist found zebra mussels on the dock at the Lake Levin public water access, about 600 yards from the initial report location. Lake Leven is directly upstream of Lake Villard, where zebra mussels were confirmed last year, and Lake Amelia, where they were confirmed in 2018.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
ebw.tv

Discover Treatz Frozen Yogurt in Port Huron

Treatz Frozen Yogurt & More arrives in Port Huron in the space of the former Betsy’s Bakes. And it’s not just cool treats. Owners Greg and Nina Kinney share a few of the highlights of their new business. [Story sponsored by St. Clair County Department of Veteran’s Affairs]
PORT HURON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipwrecks#Lake Huron#Great Lakes#Holy Grail
eastcountymagazine.org

KIDS DISCOVER ADVENTURES AT SANTEE LAKES

April 17, 2017 (Santee) – Santee Lakes is an idyllic place to let kids enjoy the simple pleasures of childhood. On a sunny afternoon over spring break, kids at the lakes gleefully discovered their inner Tom Sawyer or Becky Thatcher.
Seattle Times

As Earth warms, old mayhem and secrets emerge from the ice

For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when...
SCIENCE
Otis Adams

Man Finds Rock More Rare Than Gold

David Hole was wandering Regional Park in Australia with his metal detector back in 2015. With fingers crossed, rock hunters search the site of Australia's gold rush of the 1800's hoping those old miners missed a few nuggets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE
gon.com

Giant Gator In The Deer Woods

An exciting aspect of deer hunting is you never know what you might see during an outing in the woods. A bowhunter in Macon County got more excitement than he was expecting—or wanting—when he witnessed what looked more like a scene from Jurrasic Park than something you’d see during a deer hunt.
MACON COUNTY, GA
d1softballnews.com

Sensational, rings like those of Saturn are coming to the Earth

Jake Abbott, a researcher at the University of Utah, recently exposed himself with an alarming statement, saying that soon the Earth could find itself with rings like those that surround Saturn, but ours would be formed by space junk that now clogs the space adjacent to the planet. Abbott launched...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

The world's largest organism is slowly being eaten by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western US on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, "Pando" is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
13abc.com

1 dead, 1 missing after boat crash on Lake Erie in Huron

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two boats crashed near the Cranberry Creek Marina in Huron around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Neighbors around the marina said the water was calm Sunday night. They also shared their reaction about the news. “Oh...
HURON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy