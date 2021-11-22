ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquarium News: Responding to stranded sea turtles

By TIFFANY BOOTHE Seaside Aquarium
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt all started on Tuesday, Nov. 16. A report came through to the Seaside Aquarium about a stranded turtle near Ocean Park, Washington. The aquarium crew quickly responded but by the time they arrived the turtle had vanished. It was assumed that someone came across the turtle on the beach, thought...

Time to look for sea turtles! Seaside Aquarium Recovers stranded Olive Ridley sea turtle Nov. 21st, 2021 near Oysterville, Washington

It all started on Tuesday, November 16th. A report came through to the Seaside Aquarium about a stranded turtle near Ocean Park, Washington. The aquarium crew quickly responded but by the time they arrived the turtle had vanished. It was assumed that someone came across the turtle on the beach, thought it was dead, and picked it up. An action that is highly illegal.
