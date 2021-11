Tis the season…to make some decisions. You’re not Santa so you don’t have to decide who’s been naughty or nice, but you do need to make a list of gifts and how much you want to spend on whom. That includes charities and non-profits you want to support with time and/or money. And there are investment portfolios to review. Intentionally aligning all these decisions with your values is key to a successful and happy New Year.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO