Nia Clark Named BIG EAST Player of the Week

What an opening week for the Big East! Things went mostly as planned (more on you later, Georgetown) with the conference skating through their opponents with ease until Friday night. First, New Hampshire gave Marquette a scare with an 11-1 run to take the lead late, but the Golden Eagles bounced back quickly to take that one. Then, in the late-night start, UCLA tied things up against Villanova with less than a minute in this top five battle. The Bruins ran away with it in the extra period to hand the conference its first loss of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO