Nia Clark Named BIG EAST Player of the Week

If I wanted to, we could get through this entire What To Watch by only talking about Big East men’s basketball games against high major foes. That’s mostly because of the Gavitt Tipoff Games this week. But, Marquette, Creighton, and Villanova all get their multi-team event going this week, so that helps pad the list with quality opponents. As always when it comes to the WTW for FEAST WEEK~!, we will not list possible future matchups in the highlight rundown. It’s not a good use of time to say “well maaaaaaaybe Marquette plays West Virginia” and then talk about the Mountaineers. But it ends up meaning that there are even more highlights coming this week than the ones we’re actually spotlighting.
